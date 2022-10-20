ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Final TV and kickoff information for 2022 released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Mountain West and Fox Sports Network announced on Monday the Bulldogs' kickoff time and TV selection for the Nov. 5 home contest against Hawai'i. Fresno State and Hawai'i will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT on FS2. Monday's announcement fills the final missing holes in Fresno...
'Dogs host Aztecs in battle for Old Oil Can

Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | San Diego State Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference | Ultimate Broadcast Guide. Social Media: Twitter: @FresnoStateFB | Instagram:@fresno_state_football | Facebook: FresnoStateFootball | YouTube: FresnoStateAthletics. Live Stats:BulldogsLive.com. A LOOK INSIDE. Series: San Diego State, 30-26-4 Head...
Two 'Dogs in top 12 after opening round in Hawai'i

KAPOLEI, O'ahu. – One of nine players under par at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational, Harriet Lynch is tied for seventh through Round 1 at Kapolei Golf Club. The Fresno State senior fired a 1-under par 71 on Monday. With 11 of the 13 teams in the tournament shooting over...
Men’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets, Mini-Plan on Sale

FRESNO, Calif. – Single-game nonconference tickets and a 6-game mini-plan are on sale now for the 2022-23 Fresno State men's basketball season, which officially tips on Nov. 7 at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State went 23-13 last season and returns four starters from a squad that won The...
'Dogs and Rams draw in weather-shortened match

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Shortened due to weather, Fresno State earned a 1-1 draw at Colorado State on Sunday afternoon. Kassandra Ceja scored the game-tying goal less than 15 minutes before the match was stopped. How It Happened. The Bulldogs fell behind less than 15 minutes into the match....
Bulldogs close out fall at Rainbow Wahine

Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Oct. 24-26 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Kapolei Golf Club (Par 72, 6,208 yards) College of Charleston, Colorado State, CSU Bakersfield, CSUN, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Gonzaga, Hawai'i, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Wyoming. Schedule of Events. Monday – 18...
'Dogs stumble against Lobos

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State volleyball team fell in straight sets to New Mexico on Saturday afternoon at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (6-16, 0-10 MW) dropped sets, 25-27, 24-26, 22-25 to New Mexico (13-7, 4-6 MW) despite holding a late second set lead that altered the course of the match.
