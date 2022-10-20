Crooked Road Ramblers to bring traditional music 'with drive' to Carter Fold

Read full article on original website
Halloween enthusiast decorates house with 30ft skeleton arms to celebrate spooky holiday
A Halloween enthusiast has built two 30ft skeleton arms and attached them to his home to celebrate spooky season.Self-taught builder Alan Perkins, 37, is known by neighbours for his extravagant home displays, and this year was no different.Each skeleton hand is 8ft long and 4ft wide, attached to a 22ft arm that bends around the property.“I am sort of a fanatic,” Alan, from Ohio, US, said.“Halloween is where I get to be creative and build something fun just to see if I can. I like whimsical and fun over the gory and creepy.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
Suffolk radio presenter hailed as ‘all round lovely man’ following on-air death
A local radio presenter who died while presenting on air has been described as a “dear friend” and “all round lovely man” by those that worked with him.Tim Gough died suddenly, aged 55, while presenting the GenX Radio Suffolk breakfast show on Monday.Mr Gough is said to have been broadcasting from a studio at his home when he died.It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program.Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum.Tim was doing what he...
Pioneer Band celebrates "excellent performance" at McChesney Band Festival
The David Crockett High School Pioneer Band recently participated in the McChesney Band Festival in Big Stone Gap, Virginia for the first time in years, bringing home several first place wins for the school. The McChesney Band Festival is a friendly competition hosted by Union High School in Big Stone...
Kingsport Times News celebrates shelter dogs living their best life
October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! To celebrate, we invited our Times News Facebook followers to share photos of their shelter dogs living their best lives. Nearly 100 fur-ever families responded. Here are just a few of the lucky pups who got a new lease on life after being adopted. View more in our online gallery at TimesNews.net. If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can find a list of local shelters on the Pets page (E5) in today's edition.
Award-winning conductor leading Department of Music
East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, home to award-winning faculty and student ensembles, presents more than 200 events each year. Many are free. Others cost only what it takes to cover associated expenses.
