Planning Commission Meeting (Part 2 of 2) The two ballot drop boxes available in Berks County opened Monday at 8 a.m. for voters to drop off their completed mail-in and absentee ballots. The County of Berks coordinated with local developer Alan Shuman to open additional parking spaces outside of the Berks County Services Center for voters stopping by to utilize the drop boxes and visit the Office of Election Services. A total of 10 parking spaces are available for voters. Three spaces are in the cutout space directly outside of the Services Center’s Reed Street entrance, while the other seven spaces are located in the parking lot directly across Reed Street (see photo). The additional spaces are marked with signs and include two designated handicap spaces. The County would like to thank Mr. Shuman for his willingness to allow the County to use these spaces to better accommodate voters.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO