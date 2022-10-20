Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
Busker Incognito Trio, Crossroads Jam Present Blues Music Mentoring Workshop
A collaborative feature of the overall Reading BluesFest, Dave Kline, John King and Chuck Strinle, as The Busker Incognito Trio will host a blues music mentoring workshop and jam on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 4:30-6:00 PM, between the early and evening concert session at the Doubletree by Hilton Reading Hotel. The workshop will be held in the Doubletree’s amphitheater room. The workshop is free to the public, with pre-registration requested.
bctv.org
“The Sweetest Land” Screening at ReadingFilmFEST to Address Violence Prevention
Radarra McLendon recently completed a mentorship program with Alvernia’s O’Pake Institute at its Reading CollegeTowne Campus. Working with Alvernia, McLendon founded and received funding creating The Village of Reading, a new non-profit working directly with city youth, aimed to provide full time support to her initiative. McLendon, herself, is a victim of gun violence, has lost four family members over her lifetime and countless others affected; friends, neighbors, classmates.
bctv.org
The Heritage of Green Hills Raise Over $15,000 at Annual Casino Night
UGI Encourages Homeowners, Contractors to Excavate Safely During “National Safe Digging Month”. The Heritage of Green Hills (HOGH), a healthy life plan community in Shillington, PA., invited their family, friends and community to attend Casino Night on Saturday, October 15th, and raised over $15,000 to support The Heritage Resident Benefit Fund.
bctv.org
Celebrating National Philanthropy Day and Decolonizing Wealth
(Reading, Pa.) – Join the Berks Regional Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) for a celebration of National Philanthropy Day and conversation about decolonizing wealth. National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside in November. According to AFP Global, the purpose of this day is to...
bctv.org
Loyack Announces Eastern PA Expansions at President’s Dinner
Alvernia University President John R. Loyack announces plans for the university’s innovative CollegeTowne strategy to expand to Harrisburg and Pittston as well as updates on the second phase of redevelopment of the John R. Post Center and initial plans for the newly acquired American House at the annual President’s Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.
bctv.org
Mayor Moran Announces City Trick-or-Treat Hours
Trick-or-Treating in the City of Reading will be on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm until 8pm. Mayor Moran is asking residents who plan on handing out treats to turn on their porch lights from 5pm – 8pm to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to identify participating homes. Drivers are also encouraged to be extremely cautious during these hours as children will be in costumes crossing the streets. “Halloween is a fun holiday for children to enjoy, so I ask that we all do our part in keeping our kids safe so they can enjoy the night as much as possible,” said Mayor Eddie Moran.
bctv.org
Ballot Drop Boxes Open with Additional Parking Available at Berks County Services Center
Planning Commission Meeting (Part 2 of 2) The two ballot drop boxes available in Berks County opened Monday at 8 a.m. for voters to drop off their completed mail-in and absentee ballots. The County of Berks coordinated with local developer Alan Shuman to open additional parking spaces outside of the Berks County Services Center for voters stopping by to utilize the drop boxes and visit the Office of Election Services. A total of 10 parking spaces are available for voters. Three spaces are in the cutout space directly outside of the Services Center’s Reed Street entrance, while the other seven spaces are located in the parking lot directly across Reed Street (see photo). The additional spaces are marked with signs and include two designated handicap spaces. The County would like to thank Mr. Shuman for his willingness to allow the County to use these spaces to better accommodate voters.
Comments / 0