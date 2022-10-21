Thursday’s Scores

(York, NE) - It was an absolute barnburner of a Class B high school football game on Friday night as the York Dukes sneaked out a 24-21 victory over the Northwest Vikings. Northwest slips to 4-5 on the season with the loss and will be on the road to Elkhorn next Friday night in the first round of the Class B state football playoffs. Listen live on 103.1 FM & 2dayfm1031.com. With the win York moves on to 6-3 and will host Seward in the first round of the playoffs. Below listen to a post-game conversation with head coach Kevin Stein and a full recap of the game.

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO