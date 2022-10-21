ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13

Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-16, 29-27, 25-16

Blair def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-11, 25-20

Chadron def. Alliance, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 18-16

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 26-24, 25-19, 25-18

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12

Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-21, 25-15, 25-9

Nebraska Lutheran def. Twin River, 21-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 16-14

Norris def. Crete, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18

North Bend Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-8

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 33-31, 25-21

Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15

Palmer def. Elba, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21

Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

Schuyler def. York, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20

Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-6, 25-13, 25-13

Seward def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-21, 22-25, 25-8, 25-16

Shelby/Rising City def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19

South Sioux City def. Ralston, 26-24, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17

Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 3-1

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Shelton, 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-5

Syracuse def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East

Third Place=

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 25-8

Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-22

Metro Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Guardian Angels def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-17

Third Place=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 24-26, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9

Minatare Triangular=

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22

Hemingford def. Minatare, 25-22, 25-17

Kimball def. Minatare, 2-1

St. Paul Triangular=

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-10

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-17

Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-11

Wahoo Triangular=

Bennington def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-21, 25-11

Bennington def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-14

Wahoo def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22

Winnebago Triangular=

Homer def. Wakefield, 25-12, 25-22

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-22

Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Central Nebraska well-represented in high school football playoff brackets

CLASS D-1 (2nd round re-seed) CLASS D-2 (2nd round re-seed) Several central Nebraska teams will be competing in the high school football playoffs. Kearney and Grand Island will both host first-round games in the Class A playoffs. If they both win, they would meet up in the quarterfinals. Northwest made...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Monday’s Scores

District A-1= Westview def. Omaha Benson, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19 North Platte def. Omaha Bryan, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7 Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15 District A-5= Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9 Class C-1= Sub-district C1-1= Fairbury def....
247Sports

Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State

Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
LINCOLN, NE
pureoldiesspencer.com

State Football Playoffs Round of 16 Pairings

Boone, Ia (KICD) – The IHSAA released the Football Playoffs round of 16 pairings for all classes on Saturday Morning. Each class is seperated in to 4 four-team brackets called pods. The winner of each pod advances to the Semi-Finals in the UNI Dome. Here are the matchups for Northwest Iowa Schools.
BOONE, IA
gifamilyradio.com

York wins a wild one over Northwest

(York, NE) - It was an absolute barnburner of a Class B high school football game on Friday night as the York Dukes sneaked out a 24-21 victory over the Northwest Vikings. Northwest slips to 4-5 on the season with the loss and will be on the road to Elkhorn next Friday night in the first round of the Class B state football playoffs. Listen live on 103.1 FM & 2dayfm1031.com. With the win York moves on to 6-3 and will host Seward in the first round of the playoffs. Below listen to a post-game conversation with head coach Kevin Stein and a full recap of the game.
YORK, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

