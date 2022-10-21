Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Central-Carrollton 51, Southeast Whitfield 6
Coffee 42, Jenkins 7
Heard County 28, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 10
Lakeside-DeKalb 40, Stone Mountain 18
Landmark Christian 43, Towers 6
Madison County 42, East Forsyth 34
New Hampstead 48, Islands 7
Norcross 64, Meadowcreek 21
North Clayton 64, Whitewater 0
Northside-Columbus 39, Drew 0
Pace Academy 35, Luella 21
South Atlanta 50, B.E.S.T. Academy 7
South Forsyth 34, Forsyth Central 0
Southwest Macon 28, Kendrick 8
Spalding 39, Westside-Macon 18
Thomasville 35, Dougherty 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
