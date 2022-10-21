ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Central-Carrollton 51, Southeast Whitfield 6

Coffee 42, Jenkins 7

Heard County 28, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 10

Lakeside-DeKalb 40, Stone Mountain 18

Landmark Christian 43, Towers 6

Madison County 42, East Forsyth 34

New Hampstead 48, Islands 7

Norcross 64, Meadowcreek 21

North Clayton 64, Whitewater 0

Northside-Columbus 39, Drew 0

Pace Academy 35, Luella 21

South Atlanta 50, B.E.S.T. Academy 7

South Forsyth 34, Forsyth Central 0

Southwest Macon 28, Kendrick 8

Spalding 39, Westside-Macon 18

Thomasville 35, Dougherty 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Monday's Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9 Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14 Redwood Valley def. New Ulm, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
The Blade

Anthony Wayne, Notre Dame Academy advance to girls soccer district title game

Sometimes no one deserves to lose. That was the case on Monday night at Springfield Community Stadium in back-to-back district semifinal girls soccer games between Anthony Wayne and St. Ursula Academy, and Notre Dame Academy and Southview.  The fourth-seeded Generals and No. 6 seed Arrows battled for 80 minutes, and then one 15-minute overtime, and then another. Finally, after nine penalty kicks, Anthony Wayne prevailed in penalty kicks 4-2 for a 1-0 victory. “It was a gutsy performance from both teams,” AW coach Lori Williams said. “They had some chances, we had some chances. That game could have gone either way. [Penalty kicks] are brutal, but I’m super proud of our girls.”
WHITEHOUSE, OH
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford High School Player Bryson Banks

The Buford High School varsity football player spotlight shines on #11 Bryson Banks. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound junior is a linebacker for the Wolves. During Buford’s game against Carver (Atlanta), Banks had 15 tackles, five assists, one interception and one fumble recovery. He led the defense in the game against North Cobb, where he had eight tackles, one assist, one fumble recovery and one deflected pass.
BUFORD, GA
