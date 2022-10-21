REMINDER: The EWU Football Coaches Show is back tonight (Oct. 24) inside EPIC Studio E at Northern Quest Resort and Casino. Along with head coach Aaron Best, running back Justice Jackson and defensive back Keshaun King will be the player guests. The show airs at 6 p.m. Pacific time with Larry Weir and Paul Sorensen serving as the hosts, and the show also airs on 700-AM ESPN. Next week (Oct. 31) is the last time to catch the show in person before it moves to a prerecorded format that will air before EWU ben's basketball's contests.

CHENEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO