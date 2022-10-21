A British research ship is setting sail on a 9,000-mile expedition to the South Atlantic Ocean to survey previously unexplored depths and search for unknown species.The Royal Research Ship (RRS) Discovery is set to sail on Thursday from Southampton, Hampshire, for the six-week voyage to the remote British Overseas Territories of Ascension Island and St Helena.Sailing as part of the UK Government’s Blue Belt Programme – an international maritime conservation scheme, scientists on board the Discovery will use underwater cameras to explore hydrothermal vents on the 4,000 metre-deep (13,123ft) seabed.The team expects to encounter a range of marine wildlife including...

28 MINUTES AGO