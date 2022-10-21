ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU without wide receiver and returner Jack Bech against Ole Miss

LSU sophomore wide receiver and returner Jack Bech is out against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. Bech left LSU's game against Florida last weekend with a lower back strain not long after muffing a punt. Coach Brian Kelly said this week Bech was "day-to-day." Without Bech, LSU will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11

Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA

