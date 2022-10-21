A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO