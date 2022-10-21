Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
LSU-Alabama betting line is out: See how oddsmakers value the Tigers vs. the Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers won’t be facing the Alabama Crimson Tide until Nov. 5, but the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have released an early betting line. LSU is coming off a huge home win over Ole Miss to improve to 6-2, but the Tigers open as 14½-point home underdogs against 7-1 Alabama in a game that kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Tiger Stadium and on ESPN.
NOLA.com
Letters: Yes to resuming LSU-Tulane, but no to burying Green Wave football news
As a boy born into a mixed marriage between LSU and Tulane alums, I couldn't agree more with your editorial last week that they should return their annual home and away football games. This classic in-state rivalry should never be just about money. LSU plays several games each year against...
NOLA.com
LSU fans rushed the field after the Ole Miss win. Some watching were surprised, embarrassed.
The LSU football team beat a previously undefeated No. 7 Ole Miss squad 45-20 in Baton Rouge on Saturday, providing the biggest win of Brian Kelly's short tenure. Once the game came to a close, many of the young LSU fans at Tiger Stadium decided it was a good opportunity to rush the field.
NOLA.com
See how far LSU jumped back into the AP Top 25 after win over Ole Miss
LSU returned to the Associated Press Top 25 after its 45-20 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were ranked No. 18 in the poll released Sunday, their highest spot of the season. LSU, which started the year unranked, briefly appeared at No. 25 before losing to Tennessee two weeks ago.
NOLA.com
LSU without wide receiver and returner Jack Bech against Ole Miss
LSU sophomore wide receiver and returner Jack Bech is out against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. Bech left LSU's game against Florida last weekend with a lower back strain not long after muffing a punt. Coach Brian Kelly said this week Bech was "day-to-day." Without Bech, LSU will...
NOLA.com
LSU notebook: QB Jayden Daniels uses his legs to take down Ole Miss, two school records
Jayden Daniels passed a handful of former LSU quarterbacks in breaking a pair of school records in a 45-20 rout of No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday. The Arizona State transfer threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns against the previously-unbeaten Rebels, but Daniels’ two records came from his nimble legs.
NOLA.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to 8 after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
NOLA.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
WDSU
Baton Rouge Police arrest third person in shooting off of Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge police announced they arrested 22-year-old Jaicedric Williams and charged him with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon. Williams is the third person that has been arrested in connection to the incident. Williams was arrested by U.S Marshalls...
wbrz.com
Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
Woman failed to yield on La. highway, struck and killed Thursday
As she entered the intersection, she failed to yield to traffic and was struck by an oncoming Mack Truck.
wbrz.com
Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident. Louisiana – On October 20, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that Bryan Cage, 37, was arrested in relation to a battery. Cage is charged with second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving. Earlier, deputies responded to a...
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
NOLA.com
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
Victim runs to home after being shot in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hayward and Mouton St.
brproud.com
Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
