Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Lakers' Russell Westbrook won't face Nuggets
Russell Westbrook will not be available for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night against the Nuggetsin Dennver because of left hamstring soreness, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnawrowski. Westbrook had been listed as doubtful for the game a day earlier. Sources previously told Wojnarowski that the veteran point guard remains...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kawhi Leonard (knee) sits out Clippers' loss to Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee and missed the LA Clippers' 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Oklahoma City, and Leonard will sit that one out as well. Before Tuesday's loss,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Anthony Davis: Winless Lakers need to 'stay even-keeled'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Coming off a 33-49 season in which they missed the playoffs and currently winless through the first week of the new campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers are on alert, Anthony Davis said Tuesday. "Obviously, there's some sense of urgency," Davis said after practice. "You don't want...
ABC7 Los Angeles
The Hoop Collective: Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers' discipline test
Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life and the news from in and around the NBA world. The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3, have roster construction issues and eventually will have to make a trade -- probably, but not certainly, involving Russell Westbrook. For now, let's...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-2, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Denver. Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play last season. The Nuggets averaged 25.0 assists...
ABC7 Los Angeles
3-point shooting sinks Lakers again; Russell Westbrook benched late
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers coach Darvin Ham benched Russell Westbrook for the final three possessions of L.A.'s 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, and Ham was unflinching when asked if he'd have to manage any fallout with the point guard from his decision. "We don't have time...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Oklahoma City faces Los Angeles, looks to stop 3-game skid
Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three straight games. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference games and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reaches 11,000 career assists
LOS ANGELES -- Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reached 11,000 career assists with a pair in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Paul, 37, assisted on the Suns' first basket of the game Sunday night, a 3-pointer by Devin Booker. Paul followed with an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook doubtful for Wednesday
Russell Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday because of left hamstring soreness, the team announced. Westbrook was limited to five minutes in the Lakers' preseason finale because of the hamstring issue and later said that coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in that game could have contributed to the injury.
ABC7 Los Angeles
NBA first-week surprises: The good (the Jazz!), the bad (the 76ers) and the ugly (sorry, Lakers f...
The first week of the 2022-23 NBA season did not disappoint, delivering big-time performances, upsets and playoff-caliber matchups. Ja Morant and Paolo Banchero got off to strong starts, as the Memphis Grizzlies star scored 49 points against the Houston Rocketson Friday night and the Orlando Magic player on Wednesdaybecame the first rookie since LeBron James to debut with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists -- he had 27, 9 and 5 against the Detroit Pistons.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Phil Kessel joins Ripken, Favre and other ironman athletes
On Tuesday,Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kesselwill set the NHL record for consecutive games played at 990. He joins a who's who of athletes who are known for their longevity. The 35-year-old Kessel, who will surpass Keith Yandle, has played for five teams in his 16-year NHL career. He won...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles hosts Tampa Bay in a non-conference matchup
Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-4-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Tampa Bay Lightning in a non-conference matchup. Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 22-18-4 in home games last season. The Kings scored 235...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Ducks bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning
LINE: Lightning -162, Ducks +136; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to stop their five-game slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning. Anaheim went 31-37-14 overall and 17-19-5 at home a season ago. The Ducks scored 228 goals while allowing 267 last season for a -39 goal differential.
Comments / 0