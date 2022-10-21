ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

College football games on TV today: Week 8 schedule for Friday

By James Parks
 4 days ago

The college football schedule is getting closer to Saturday's action as the Week 8 calendar turns to the games on Friday.

There are two matchups today, one out of the AAC and another from Conference USA that could have an effect on how those conference races turn out.

Here's your viewers guide to the college football games on today.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Tulsa at Temple
Fri., Oct. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Tulsa -13
FPI pick: Tulsa 77.3%

Tulsa ATS: 2-3-1

Temple ATS: 3-3

Tulsa: No real issue for the Golden Hurricane moving the ball through the air behind a passing attack good for almost 324 yards per game, 11th nationally, but this team can stand to run the ball better, averaging just over 109 yards on the ground each time out, 113th in college football. Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin had nearly 300 yards passing and two touchdowns last season's win over Temple, part of a 513 total yard effort.

Temple: Scoring isn't something the Owls do all that well, ranking 4th worst in FBS at just 14.7 points per game, tied with Iowa, while their rushing offense ranks 128th nationally with just under 80 yards on the ground per game. Temple has lost three of the last four, is 0-2 in conference play, and coming off a 70-13 loss at UCF. One bright spot: Temple is top 10 nationally in tackles for loss and sacks per game.

UAB at Western Kentucky
Fri., Oct. 21 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Point spread: Western Kentucky -1.5
FPI pick: Western Kentucky 65.4%

UAB ATS: 3-3

Western Kentucky ATS: 5-2

UAB: Just 11 points away from being undefeated, the Blazers are 3-0 when they score 30 points this season, and are at their best running the ball. Lead back DeWayne McBride leads all FBS players with 155.6 rushing yards per game, and is college football's premier rusher by averaging 7.1 yards per carry. He has 11 touchdowns on the ground on 778 total yards.

Western Kentucky: As expected, the Hilltoppers' offense has taken a slight step back since losing Bailey Zappe, but this is still a very productive unit. Austin Reed is averaging 344.7 yards per game passing, tops in the conference and 6th nationally, is 5th in FBS with 352.4 total yards per game, and this week goes against a UAB team that's 3rd nationally in pass efficiency defense and allows the 15th fewest air yards per game.

How to watch college football

AP top 25 poll: Vols moving up, USC and Alabama down in Week 8 rankings

College football picks: ESPN computer makes Week 8 predictions

Week 8 college football picks, predictions against the spread

Undefeated college football teams remaining this weekend

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 8

Betting lines, point spreads for college football's top Week 8 games

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Sunday Night Football looks slightly different for the 2022 NFL season. Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter. NBC will show a game on ...
