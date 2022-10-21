Read full article on original website
the best gaming mouse with a 42% discount
Using a good mouse, and one that is also comfortable, is vital when we spend many hours sitting in front of the computer, avoiding getting tired and having wrist pain. Also, a good mouse can help us easily achieve victory when playing computer games. For all these reasons, it is very important to spend time, and money, to find a good mouse, since the peripheral will be with us for many hours a day. Thus, if you are looking to renew your PC accessories, today we bring you an offer that you cannot miss.
Laptops to play with World of Warcraft Dragonflight to the fullest
World of warcraft It is very close to turning 20 years old and it has rained a lot as far as PC hardware is concerned, where we have already seen many revolutions together that have multiplied the graphic processing capacity. And Blizzard, in these almost two decades, has been taking advantage to gradually increase those minimum and recommended requirements until leaving them as we have them now, where the PC that we must use can no longer be just anything.
The best companion of the streamer, this Razer camera with ring light included, on sale
As you can imagine in the case of the video streamers, the image is something that they must take extreme care of. That is precisely where the camera they have chosen to make their live broadcasts comes into play. In these lines we want to focus on a device with these characteristics that is currently reduced by 27%, which will mean significant savings.
Four consoles to buy with the money of the Razer Edge
The video game industry is aware of the evolution of the cloud gaming and there are already two hardware companies that have wanted to get ahead of the others by putting in stores consoles that only serve to do streaming (and a few other things), such as the Logitech G Cloud and Razer Edge. If you are one of those who are not sure that this is going to be the way to go, at least in the near future, we are going to give you some recommendations to better invest your money.
Evnia 34M2C7600MV, a five-star debut
As we told you this morning, Philips completely reinvents its presence in the world of gaming with Evnia, a new brand with a very own and defined identity, which debuts with this Evnia 34M2C7600MV, and which we were able to test in its recent global presentation. Of course, as you can read in the news about it, we can actually say that what they have done has been to put honey on our lips, but making it clear that we will still have to wait a bit until we can start tasting it.
An Intel Core i9-13900K reaches 8.8 gigahertz, a world record
A few days ago we published the most in-depth analysis you can find on the Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K, some tests that yielded a devastating result in terms of power, showing that the new generation of Intel has been hitting very hard, and that if in its standard configuration it already offers spectacular performance, If we enter the sands of the overclock the result can leave us with our mouths open.
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXIII)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Microsoft deploys Windows 10 2022...
Apple, should you copy this from Samsung?
Every Apple FanBoy argues that one of the differentiating elements of Apple with respect to other companies is that it does not copy ideas from others in order to follow its own line of development and provide users with an external experience without foreign elements. In this post, we are going to carry out a contrary analysis, and comment on what aspects should copy or improve some ideas of other technology companies such as Samsung.
What is true and what is not in the ban on 8K Smart TVs in Europe
It is nothing new if we say that Europe has a serious energy problem. There is not a week that we do not read worrying news on this subject. After turning the automobile market upside down with the excuse of energy savings, the new victim of the European Union is 8K televisions. Are they going to ban them? Not exactly, but they are going to ask you to leave, which is the same thing, but in a slightly more elegant way.
AMD releases new drivers with small and insubstantial fixes
Once again we have an update to AMD graphics drivers, and as always this brings support for new technologies and features, as well as bug fixes for certain games and applications on Radeon RX graphics cards, as well as optimized settings for the latest released games for better performance. Let’s see, therefore, what the drivers bring us Adrenaline 22.10.2 WHQL.
They manage to run macOS on a Steam Deck
The Steam Deck It has given a lot of play since it went on sale a few months ago. At first, it was the users themselves who fantasized about the possibility of installing Windows on it. A little later, it was Valve itself that provided the tools to install the Microsoft system. However, users always want more. The one we are going to talk about today has installed macOS Catalina on your Steam Deck. Simply because you can.
Which home IP cameras have free and local cloud recording
NAS server manufacturers such as QNAP, Synology or ASUSTOR, have completely free applications for their servers in order to provide their customers with the possibility of setting up a real video surveillance system at home. Some of the main options we have available are the possibility of seeing the camera live and from any connection, continuous recording, recording only if movement or sound is detected, and we can even add a layer of artificial intelligence that these programs have to detect people. These NAS would act as if they were an NVR (Network Video Recorder), but with many more functions and possibilities than the typical NVR.
what is it, its free version, compatible devices and plans
Tivify has a catalog of more than 80 television channels that we can see live through any smart TV, mobile phone or tablet. Almost all general channels can be seen without going through the box. In fact, no need to register to start playback. Many of the channels that we...
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
How many people can I share Amazon Prime with to save money?
In the event that we are subscribed either monthly or annually to this model that Amazon offers us, we will have several additional services and platforms. For example, we will have at our disposal a unlimited space to upload our photos to their remote servers. It is also interesting to know that we will have an on-demand video streaming service with a wide range of movies, series and documentaries.
With Adobe AI you will doubt if the photos have Photoshop or not
We are ending 2022. In the artistic field, we have left all that world of NFTs behind a little. This year, the real bombshell has been the artificial intelligence. A little over a year ago, we would not have even remotely imagined the progress that has been made in recent months. Adobe has to maintain its leadership in the application market, so during this adobe maxthey have not hesitated to present new tools for their suite that make use of AI to make it easier for artists.
Apple raises the prices of its online services
It seems that Apple is in the process of reviewing prices, and unfortunately the trend is, in almost all cases, upwards. The great exception in this regard is found in the new generation of Apple TV 4K, which not only comes with substantial improvements, but also with a price reduction compared to its predecessor model. But, as I say, this is an exception, within what is already beginning to seem like a trend, which leads us to look closely at the rest of the Cupertino catalogue.
Core i7-13620H and i5-13420H, two new Raptor Lake on the way
Without hesitation, Raptor Lake’s debut has been more than successful. As we already told you in the analysis to which we subjected the Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K, if we have to choose a single word to define this thirteenth generation of Intel Core, we are left with power. And it is that in the absence of seeing what AMD is capable of adding its 3D cache to Zen 4 in the 7000 series, at the moment the performance podium corresponds to Raptor Lake.
Celebrate Halloween with this scary promotion: Windows 10 for €12, Windows 11 for €18…
Halloween is just around the corner and to celebrate this very special party from Supercdk.com they make us part of one of their succulent promotions, thanks to which you can get totally legal with original Windows and Microsoft Office licenses at the best price that you have ever seen. No surprises, no scares promised!
Change your monitor resolution with one click, it’s that easy!
Although the process is really very simple, before being able to change the resolution with a single click, it is logically necessary to make a previous configuration, and this is precisely what we are going to teach you to do here. Do not worry, because it is really very simple, you will see.
