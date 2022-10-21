Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Remakes, expansions, and more: Everything unveiled at the Resident Evil October 2022 showcase
Horror genre fans might possibly have the best year in gaming ahead of them. Not only Resident Evil is on the horizon, but the incredibly prolific Silent Hill series has three more titles heading our way. The Resident Evil developers, Capcom, sprinkled a few trailers for us to watch and...
techunwrapped.com
Does Minecraft seem like a child’s game to you? That is you don’t know his extreme way
Minecraft is an ideal game to give free rein to the imagination and where we can build anything that comes to mind in an open world where we must collect resources to be able to carry out our projects. In addition, we must also plant fruits and vegetables, hunt animals and/or raise them to feed ourselves.
techunwrapped.com
Fallout 4 will be entitled to its PS5 and Xbox Series X patch in 2023
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Fallout license, Bethesda has just announced the surprise arrival of a next-gen patch on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC for Fallout 4. On the program, better graphics, a higher framerate high and 4K definition. Since the release of next-gen consoles...
techunwrapped.com
Wait times to play in Overwatch 2 are growing, and now it’s not the servers
The launch of Overwatch 2 it is being quite stormy since, despite the days and weeks that go by, Blizzard’s title keeps making things too difficult to players who have made the leap since the first installment. And that the thing seemed simple because the business model adapted for the continuation is to offer it for free, something that when we talk about those from Irvine, many think that it is not a very positive detail.
techunwrapped.com
Four consoles to buy with the money of the Razer Edge
The video game industry is aware of the evolution of the cloud gaming and there are already two hardware companies that have wanted to get ahead of the others by putting in stores consoles that only serve to do streaming (and a few other things), such as the Logitech G Cloud and Razer Edge. If you are one of those who are not sure that this is going to be the way to go, at least in the near future, we are going to give you some recommendations to better invest your money.
techunwrapped.com
From Space will be the next cooperative phenomenon: play it now
There are titles that seem destined to succeed from the very moment they set foot in one of the digital stores that roam consoles and computers. They are small wonders that everyone is clear that they are going to give the chime, one way or another, simply because of the simplicity of your bet and how well they are reflected on the screen. Y FromSpace is one of those names to follow, like vampire survivors either Cult of the Lamb: simple but thugs.
techunwrapped.com
Celebrate Halloween with these games available on Xbox Game Pass
Available for: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and the Cloud. Lying and betraying are the keys that will lead you to victory in Eville. You don’t have to be too smart to see that we are facing a fantasy Among Us in which someone is in charge of murdering the players while the rest try to find out who is to blame.
techunwrapped.com
AMD releases new drivers with small and insubstantial fixes
Once again we have an update to AMD graphics drivers, and as always this brings support for new technologies and features, as well as bug fixes for certain games and applications on Radeon RX graphics cards, as well as optimized settings for the latest released games for better performance. Let’s see, therefore, what the drivers bring us Adrenaline 22.10.2 WHQL.
techunwrapped.com
Laptops to play with World of Warcraft Dragonflight to the fullest
World of warcraft It is very close to turning 20 years old and it has rained a lot as far as PC hardware is concerned, where we have already seen many revolutions together that have multiplied the graphic processing capacity. And Blizzard, in these almost two decades, has been taking advantage to gradually increase those minimum and recommended requirements until leaving them as we have them now, where the PC that we must use can no longer be just anything.
techunwrapped.com
Free games and offers: ‘Fallout 3 (GOTY)’, ‘Evoland Legendary Edition’…
Our section of free games and offers settles and, one more Saturday, we bring you the best of what we have tracked on the big online platforms, read stores, mainly for PC, but not only. And it is that with Halloween just around the corner, the celebrations around this holiday that goes so well with the world of video games, begin to take place.
techunwrapped.com
House of the Dragon: episode 10 leaked before its official release, HBO is “disappointed”
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online Friday, two days before the episode aired on HBO and began streaming on HBO Max. Some House of the Dragon fans didn’t have to wait until Sunday to see what happens in Episode 10 of the series, as a copy of the season finale has already leaked online. Episode 10, titled The Black Queen, will focus on the Blacks, or the Targaryens, after the ninth episode focused on the Greens and the Hightower family. It will also be the opportunity to see Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) again as they learn of Alicent’s plan to usurp the throne, placing her son Aegon II as heir to the Iron Throne.
