Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Elle, the kitty who’s secretly a dog
Elle is a black and tan cat, but don’t let her looks fool you! Some say she has traits similar to those of a dog. She loves to be on the receiving end of treats. This motivation has helped her learn how to sit and come on demand. Elle...
houstononthecheap.com
Diwali in Houston – 6 events to celebrate the festival of lights with your family
Houston will be celebrating this year with light displays, ceremonies, and meals. Diwali in Houston officially begins at the end of October. One of India’s most significant holidays, the celebration honors the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. The five-day celebration is celebrated...
Houston Press
Music and Rock Stars at Southern Smoke Festival
In the old days, there were rock stars. Chuck Berry. Elvis. John, Paul, George and Ringo. You knew they were rock stars because they were cool and they were musicians. There were musicians at last night’s H-town Welcome Wagon, the opening event of this year’s three-day Southern Smoke Festival. A showcase stage was erected for them, right next to historic Lott Hall in Hermann Park. But, the night’s true rock stars weren’t the featured music artists. They were the guest chefs, from throughout Houston and across the country, who joined the event to display their culinary expertise in support of fellow food and beverage industry workers.
houstononthecheap.com
Best Haunted houses Houston 2022 – 10 scariest places near you for this Halloween season!
If you’re looking for a hauntingly good time, Houston has some of the best Haunted Houses in Texas. Prepare to get scared stiff this season with haunted trails and asylums, open most weekends in October. We’ve compiled a list of the most ghoulish scream-fests around. Grab your tickets...
Check Out This 10 Pound Cinnamon Roll in South East Texas
You know I am always looking out for fun food stories and I just found one thanks to my social feed! Bonnie's Donuts in League City, Texas is known for its 5-pound cinnamon rolls, however, they also have a massive 10-pound cinnamon roll! If you plan on ordering this massive dessert treat, Bonnie needs at least, 1 day's notice. Check out this video that will definitely give you a sweet tooth. Check them out on Facebook.
seniorresource.com
Tierra Del Rey and 6 More of the Highest-Rated Mobile Home Parks Near Houston!
Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Texan looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, look no further. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated mobile home parks near Houston.
KHOU
It's fall, but Houston trees don't look like it. Here's why
HOUSTON — It's finally starting to feel like fall here in Houston, but when you look outside you might not recognize a change in seasons. We don't get the beautiful change of colors that happens in other parts of the country, like the Great Smoky Mountains and New England. So, why do we lack visible evidence of the fall season in parts of the Lonestar State?
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
Chicken N Pickle announced as first business part of Flyway development in Webster
Chicken N Pickle will include a restaurant, sports bar and pickleball courts, and it is expected to open in late 2023 in Webster. (Courtesy Chicken N Pickle) Chicken N Pickle will open late 2023 within Webster’s Flyway development, the first business announced for the expansive project. The new location...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands
The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
Click2Houston.com
Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season
HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
southernhomemagazine.com
A Houston Bungalow by Sara Hillery
When a Houston couple purchased a new townhouse, they reached out to Richmond-based designer Sara Hillery for her assistance and expertise in making their new abode feel more like home. The couple was downsizing from their spacious home on a golf course and heading into the city for walkability and access to Houston’s excellent restaurants. Sara designed this beautiful, traditional townhouse using some of the owners’ existing furniture along with fresh new pieces.
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnight
A fire was reported in the 6500 block of Ledbetter in southeast Houston just after 3 a.m. A man who lives in the house told us that after he arrived back from "Monster Jam" (which took place at NRG Stadium) he went to sleep and did not know the house was on fire until someone woke him up by yelling there was smoke. He said he didn't know what caused the fire and that it was an old home that needed work. However, he believes the fire may have originated from the heater since the fire appears to have started where the heater unit was inside the attic, or close to it.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
5 Houston restaurant and bar patios for lounging with your dog
Your pooch is not just an afterthought at these restaurants and bars.
Top dog bakeries in Texas to visit to spoil your pup rotten
We get it, you love your dog and you spoil them as if they're a human baby and you know what? Good for you.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood
Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
cw39.com
The key to good sleep is . . .
HOUSTON (KIAH) Have a tough time sleeping? Toddlers have it down so mastering sleep is something we can certainly learn from them according to new research. Here are four things you can STEAL from a toddler’s bedtime routine to help you sleep like a two-year-old. 1. Same bedtime. Consistent...
One Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Thai Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Thai restaurants in the country.
'The Roughneck' | Houston Oilers truck captures the spirit of the Luv Ya Blue era
HOUSTON — It's a huge event happening in Houston. Classic cars, and trucks worth millions of dollars are up for auction and that includes a special truck that was re-designed as a tribute to the Houston Oilers. KHOU 11 anchor Dave Froehlich spoke with the owner before it headed...
