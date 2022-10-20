ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston Press

Music and Rock Stars at Southern Smoke Festival

In the old days, there were rock stars. Chuck Berry. Elvis. John, Paul, George and Ringo. You knew they were rock stars because they were cool and they were musicians. There were musicians at last night’s H-town Welcome Wagon, the opening event of this year’s three-day Southern Smoke Festival. A showcase stage was erected for them, right next to historic Lott Hall in Hermann Park. But, the night’s true rock stars weren’t the featured music artists. They were the guest chefs, from throughout Houston and across the country, who joined the event to display their culinary expertise in support of fellow food and beverage industry workers.
HOUSTON, TX
B93

Check Out This 10 Pound Cinnamon Roll in South East Texas

You know I am always looking out for fun food stories and I just found one thanks to my social feed! Bonnie's Donuts in League City, Texas is known for its 5-pound cinnamon rolls, however, they also have a massive 10-pound cinnamon roll! If you plan on ordering this massive dessert treat, Bonnie needs at least, 1 day's notice. Check out this video that will definitely give you a sweet tooth. Check them out on Facebook.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
seniorresource.com

Tierra Del Rey and 6 More of the Highest-Rated Mobile Home Parks Near Houston!

Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Texan looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, look no further. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated mobile home parks near Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

It's fall, but Houston trees don't look like it. Here's why

HOUSTON — It's finally starting to feel like fall here in Houston, but when you look outside you might not recognize a change in seasons. We don't get the beautiful change of colors that happens in other parts of the country, like the Great Smoky Mountains and New England. So, why do we lack visible evidence of the fall season in parts of the Lonestar State?
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands

The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season

HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
HOUSTON, TX
southernhomemagazine.com

A Houston Bungalow by Sara Hillery

When a Houston couple purchased a new townhouse, they reached out to Richmond-based designer Sara Hillery for her assistance and expertise in making their new abode feel more like home. The couple was downsizing from their spacious home on a golf course and heading into the city for walkability and access to Houston’s excellent restaurants. Sara designed this beautiful, traditional townhouse using some of the owners’ existing furniture along with fresh new pieces.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnight

A fire was reported in the 6500 block of Ledbetter in southeast Houston just after 3 a.m. A man who lives in the house told us that after he arrived back from "Monster Jam" (which took place at NRG Stadium) he went to sleep and did not know the house was on fire until someone woke him up by yelling there was smoke. He said he didn't know what caused the fire and that it was an old home that needed work. However, he believes the fire may have originated from the heater since the fire appears to have started where the heater unit was inside the attic, or close to it.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field

Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood

Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

The key to good sleep is . . .

HOUSTON (KIAH) Have a tough time sleeping? Toddlers have it down so mastering sleep is something we can certainly learn from them according to new research. Here are four things you can STEAL from a toddler’s bedtime routine to help you sleep like a two-year-old. 1. Same bedtime. Consistent...
HOUSTON, TX

