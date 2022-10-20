Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. A number of cryptocurrencies are currently trading sideways on their daily and weekly charts. Ethereum (ETH) is considered one of the market’s most significant cryptos, with many in the community believing that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. In fact, according to Coinglass statistics, October has traditionally been a favorable month for the price of Ethereum.

2 DAYS AGO