ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

L-M Garden Club tours county museum

Lometa L-M Garden and Civic Club held its meeting Oct. 17 at Putters & Gutters Fun Center in Lampasas at 6 p.m. for a short business session and Dutch treat meal of pizza and beverages. About 13 club members were present. The meeting was called to order by club president Debbie Hicks. Minutes of the September meeting were ready by secretary Val Cash. The treasurer’s report was reviewed and…
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help. The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season. KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said...
KILLEEN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

BRIEFLY

SQUARED SILLY Squared Silly will take place around the courthouse square in Lampasas on Saturday from 5-7:30 p.m. The annual celebration is sponsored by Vision Lampasas. A costume contest will be available, along with bouncy houses, a not-so-scary haunted house, a hayride and various family-friendly activities. Proceeds from booth ticket sales will benefit local non-profits. FOOD PANTRY…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Auction raises funds for community art

The annual Boots and Blazers Ball raised funding through live and silent auctions on Saturday evening. The event was held by Lampasas Association for the Arts and benefits local art projects and family art and music-centered events. LAFTA officials said this year’s ball was “a huge success.”
LAMPASAS, TX
US105

Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water

UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
BELTON, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Clearing the MUD waters

Lampasas residents seek clarity about proposed utility district. Lampasas County residents are expressing concerns over a proposed Municipal Utility District— potentially the first of its kind in the county. On June 1, officials of Pitt Creek Ranch LLC filed a petition with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the creation of a MUD to be called the Lampasas County MUD #1. The petition was filed in Dallas County. The petition documents state 2…
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Severe Weather shuts down parts of I-35

Williamson County (FOX 44) — The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management says Monday night’s severe weather forced part of I-35 to shutdown. At 9:20 p.m., the office posted on Facebook that several 18-wheelers had flipped on their side along the frontage road. There is also one tractor trailer...
JARRELL, TX
fox44news.com

School canceled because of illnesses

Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 14-20, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 14-20, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

CATTLE AUCTION

The report from the Oct. 19 Lampasas Cattle Auction follows. Cattle and calves: Total cattle 850, compared to 556 last sale and 742 at this time last year. Compared to last sale, feeder steers and heifers were steady. Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls also were steady. Feeder cattle accounted for 72%. Slaughter cows and bulls accounted for 28%. Average price and top price follow. Steers:…
LAMPASAS, TX
KLTV

Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy