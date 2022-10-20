Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
L-M Garden Club tours county museum
Lometa L-M Garden and Civic Club held its meeting Oct. 17 at Putters & Gutters Fun Center in Lampasas at 6 p.m. for a short business session and Dutch treat meal of pizza and beverages. About 13 club members were present. The meeting was called to order by club president Debbie Hicks. Minutes of the September meeting were ready by secretary Val Cash. The treasurer’s report was reviewed and…
KWTX
Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help. The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season. KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
BRIEFLY
SQUARED SILLY Squared Silly will take place around the courthouse square in Lampasas on Saturday from 5-7:30 p.m. The annual celebration is sponsored by Vision Lampasas. A costume contest will be available, along with bouncy houses, a not-so-scary haunted house, a hayride and various family-friendly activities. Proceeds from booth ticket sales will benefit local non-profits. FOOD PANTRY…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Auction raises funds for community art
The annual Boots and Blazers Ball raised funding through live and silent auctions on Saturday evening. The event was held by Lampasas Association for the Arts and benefits local art projects and family art and music-centered events. LAFTA officials said this year’s ball was “a huge success.”
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
Mother of student thrown into wall speaks at Round Rock ISD school board meeting, wants apology for son
AUSTIN, Texas — When Tatiana Alfano approached the microphone at the Round Rock ISD school board meeting on Thursday evening, she came prepared with a lengthy statement. She prefaced to the board that it would take longer than two minutes, but felt it was necessary. Alfano believes the district...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Clearing the MUD waters
Lampasas residents seek clarity about proposed utility district. Lampasas County residents are expressing concerns over a proposed Municipal Utility District— potentially the first of its kind in the county. On June 1, officials of Pitt Creek Ranch LLC filed a petition with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the creation of a MUD to be called the Lampasas County MUD #1. The petition was filed in Dallas County. The petition documents state 2…
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
‘Let her speak’: Drama unfolds during public comment at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Tatiana Alfano spoke to the board during public comment about the use of restraint, after video appears to show an administrator tossing her 14-year-old son back into a quiet room, where he slid into the wall and hit his head.
Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot
Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.
Bell County Election Department gives list of Do's and Don'ts for voters
BELL COUNTY, Texas — With the General Election coming soon on Nov. 8, and early voting beginning Oct. 24, the Bell County Election Department is giving residents some advice on how to prepare to head to the polls. The first important piece of information is where voters can go...
fox44news.com
Severe Weather shuts down parts of I-35
Williamson County (FOX 44) — The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management says Monday night’s severe weather forced part of I-35 to shutdown. At 9:20 p.m., the office posted on Facebook that several 18-wheelers had flipped on their side along the frontage road. There is also one tractor trailer...
fox44news.com
School canceled because of illnesses
Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 14-20, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 14-20, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox44news.com
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
CATTLE AUCTION
The report from the Oct. 19 Lampasas Cattle Auction follows. Cattle and calves: Total cattle 850, compared to 556 last sale and 742 at this time last year. Compared to last sale, feeder steers and heifers were steady. Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls also were steady. Feeder cattle accounted for 72%. Slaughter cows and bulls accounted for 28%. Average price and top price follow. Steers:…
KLTV
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
