Ralph Fiennes has defended J.K. Rowling over her controversial stance on transgender rights. Fiennes, who played the villainous Lord Voldemort across four Harry Potter films, told the New York Times that Rowling is not an “obscene, über-right-wing fascist,” when discussing her comments over transgender issues, and that she doesn’t deserve the “verbal abuse” that has been directed at her.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Harry Potter' Cast Pays Tribute to Robbie Coltrane: "You Made Us a Family"Robbie Coltrane, Comic Performer Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies at 72Graham Norton Argues Cancel Culture Is "Wrong Word," Says It Should Be "Accountability" “The verbal abuse...

