Comments

gilbert garcia
3d ago

More crops are growing because the appetite for coke in America is growing, so stop blaming the government for this when it’s the drug consumers who are at fault for this

Reply
11
darknofilter
3d ago

America putting in their orders now to get a bulk of it for its citizens. It helps them work longer hours which means more tax money for Unc Sam. if I'm lying, I'm flyn 😁

Reply
8
Blake permut (shorty)
2d ago

believe me we lost this war a long time ago and it's sad when police departments have to wrongfully arrest people to try to find a couple pills on them to send them to ruin the rest of their life when there's bigger things going on bravo bravo

Reply
5
