moreclaremore.com
Remembering Melvin Edward Reed
Melvin passed away at his home on Monday, October 17. He was 90. Born May 4, 1932, at home, in Lincoln County, Oklahoma to Ralph Leonard and Aretta (Parker) Reed, he received his education from Foyil. Following high school graduation, Melvin enlistment in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Melvin was highly decorated for his bravery during his time with the Army. He received the U.N. Service Medal for Korea, 2 Good Conduct Medals, an Infantry Badge, and the Purple Heart. When Melvin returned from his combat duties, he attended Oklahoma Military Academy for 2 years. On November 7, 1953, he married Elva “Marie” and the couple made their home in Claremore through the years and together raised 5 children.
Remembering Victor West
Victor (Vic) Trenton West, a longtime Claremore jeweler, passed away on October 19, 2022. A service in celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 A.M. at Rice Funeral Services in Claremore on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Vic was born to Jack Walton West and LaRea Faye (Nees) West,...
Joseph Sterline Hogue
Telling the history of Claremore…one story at a time. Long before the sun topped the mountains of Eastern Tennessee, on a morning sixty-one years ago, a mule team hitched to a wagon, headed west to begin the long trail to the Indian Territory. In this wagon was the young boy, Joe Hogue, who was to be an Oklahoma cowboy, cattleman and banker. He doesn’t remember just how long afterwards they landed in Maysville, I. T. but “It was just after Dan Tittle was killed, everybody wore 45’s then and mostly attended to their own law business.” He remained in Maysville for a year and then went to Van Buren, Arkansas, but after a year or so came back to the Territory and located in the full-blood country along Little Lees Creek, near Sallisaw. Reminiscing of those days, Mr. Hogue said “Dave Faulkner lived down there too. His father, Dave Sr., was an advisor for all the Indians; his brand was the D2. We used to ride to Ft. Smith, quite often and when night came we could just stay with anybody and were always welcome, the full bloods didn’t farm much and didn’t have much, but you were always welcome to what they had.”
Claremore to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Fitness Court® at Claremore Lake
New project is part of the National Fitness Campaign – a nationwide initiative to build Healthy Communities. Claremore will celebrate the opening of its outdoor Fitness Court® at Claremore Lake at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 27 at 10:00 a.m. Improving and enhancing the quality of life for...
