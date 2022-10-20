ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Bruins could be looking at a right-handed defenseman and not Jakob Chychrun. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Called around to see if the Boston Bruins could have some interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun if the price was right.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Bol Bol's Viral Euro Step In Magic-Knicks Game

The 22-year-old was a top recruit coming out of high school and played nine games for the Oregon Ducks in college. He has a lot of potential but has dealt with injuries. After starting out his career with the Denver Nuggets, he was traded from the Nuggets to the Boston Celtics and then from the Celtics to the Magic last season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks

Is there a scenario where the Rangers don’t really need someone like Patrick Kane?. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: 10 months ago brought up the idea of the New York Rangers trading for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane to get two playoff runs with him. Kane has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics Player Ejected For Making Contact With Referee

The Celtics had come into the night with a 3-0 record after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. Williams averaged 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest through the first three contests. He ended his night on Monday with 0 points, three rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata joins Phillies celebration

It's nice to see the Eagles getting behind the Phillies these days. Center Jason Kelce got things rolling at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night by chugging a beer and dancing with the Phanatic, the team mascot, and Mailata's impromptu interaction with Phillies fans made the weekend even better for Philadelphia sports fans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Kyrie Irving takes part in making NBA history

Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 38 points. Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and former Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving poured in 37 apiece. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Together, those four totaled 150 points in the ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Steve Nash Reacts To Ben Simmons Fouling Out

It hasn't been a smooth go for Ben Simmons in the first handful of games. The Nets' newest star fouled out for the third time in his last four contests, extending back to the preseason finale, Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. After Ja Morant baited Simmons into his sixth and final foul on a questionable whistle, the 26-year-old argued the call but ultimately headed to the bench.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Sal Pal: Two Things Eagles Need to “Close the Deal” in the NFC

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to Sal Paolantonio, click on the following linke: Ep 127: Philadelphia Eagles Talk With Sal Paolantonio (spreaker.com) The Philadelphia Eagles are the only unbeaten team in the NFL and the early favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. But you knew that. They...
PITTSBURGH, PA

