ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
LSU Reveille

High Score 10/22/2

Forest Temple - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Wandering Ghosts - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The Darkness That Lurks In Our Mind - Silent Hill 2. Main Menu Theme - Jimmy Neutron: Attack of the Twonkies. Charlie Brissette. End Credits - Outlast. Samuel Laflamme. A Stroll in...
TheDailyBeast

‘The White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Got to Live Her Italian Dream

Haley Lu Richardson may have parted ways with the endless stream of Aperol Spritz, but she hasn’t given up la dolce vita quite yet.The White Lotus star filmed in Sicily for five months, each day filled with heavy pours of wine, plump plates of pasta, and rich people bickering over inane nonsense. While Richardson didn’t partake in most of those arguments—she plays Portia, the assistant of Jennifer Coolidge’s returning character Tanya—she did enjoy the wine, pasta, and Italian lifestyle.In fact, Richardson fully immersed herself in Sicilian society, shacking up at her own place instead of a hotel with the rest...
INDIANA STATE
The Guardian

Where to start with: Sylvia Plath

Within Sylvia Plath’s short life, she produced works that, decades on, are still read and studied across the globe. Known for her confessional poetry, which won her a Pulitzer prize, awarded posthumously in 1982, she also wrote exceptional fiction and memoir. In honour of the 90th anniversary of her birth, Elin Cullhed, whose novel Euphoria is a fictional portrayal of Plath’s last year, has put together an insightful guide to the great American writer’s works.

Comments / 0

Community Policy