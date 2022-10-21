Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
LSU Reveille
High Score 10/22/2
Forest Temple - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Wandering Ghosts - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The Darkness That Lurks In Our Mind - Silent Hill 2. Main Menu Theme - Jimmy Neutron: Attack of the Twonkies. Charlie Brissette. End Credits - Outlast. Samuel Laflamme. A Stroll in...
‘The White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Got to Live Her Italian Dream
Haley Lu Richardson may have parted ways with the endless stream of Aperol Spritz, but she hasn’t given up la dolce vita quite yet.The White Lotus star filmed in Sicily for five months, each day filled with heavy pours of wine, plump plates of pasta, and rich people bickering over inane nonsense. While Richardson didn’t partake in most of those arguments—she plays Portia, the assistant of Jennifer Coolidge’s returning character Tanya—she did enjoy the wine, pasta, and Italian lifestyle.In fact, Richardson fully immersed herself in Sicilian society, shacking up at her own place instead of a hotel with the rest...
Where to start with: Sylvia Plath
Within Sylvia Plath’s short life, she produced works that, decades on, are still read and studied across the globe. Known for her confessional poetry, which won her a Pulitzer prize, awarded posthumously in 1982, she also wrote exceptional fiction and memoir. In honour of the 90th anniversary of her birth, Elin Cullhed, whose novel Euphoria is a fictional portrayal of Plath’s last year, has put together an insightful guide to the great American writer’s works.
Kanye West escorted out after showing up to Sketchers' LA offices uninvited, company says
Kanye West had to be escorted out after showing up to one of the Los Angeles corporate offices of Skechers uninvited on Wednesday, the company said.
