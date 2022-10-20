ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bears veteran rejoices following the Packers’ embarrassing loss

No feeling tops a Chicago Bears win, but a Green Bay Packers loss comes pretty close. The Bears had Sunday off as they continue their preparation for a showdown with the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. However, their NFC North counterparts took its worst loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Vikings backup tackle Oli Udoh arrested at Miami club

MIAMI - Minnesota backup offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night outside a Miami nightclub. Udoh reportedly tried to follow a woman into a bathroom at E11EVEN. When a security guard tried to stop him, Udoh refused, according to his arrest report. Multiple security guards then tried to forcefully remove him from the club. The police report states Udoh was charged with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago Tribune

Eddie Olczyk’s return to the United Center ‘an emotional time,’ but he stands by his ‘business and lifestyle decision’ to leave the Chicago Blackhawks booth

During the first intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, Eddie Olczyk emerged from behind a door marked “KRAKEN TV.” Seeing the former Hawks color analyst come out of the visitor’s booth at the United Center is like seeing a Seattleite sipping Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. It was Olczyk’s first return to the UC to call a Kraken game as part of the ...
CHICAGO, IL

