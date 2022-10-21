Read full article on original website
Terrifying close-up of an ant's face gives horror movie monsters a run for their money
It turns out that zooming in on an ant’s face is an absolute nightmare. A close-up photograph of an ant was sent in as a submission to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition — and the results are freaky. The tight shot of the tiny insect,...
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Avengers Assemble Trailer Released by Marvel
Marvel Comics is getting ready to launch a new Avengers comic book writer by Jason Aaron. Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 will hit comic book retailers, both online and in person, on November 30th. In Avengers Assemble Alpha we get to see a battle that stretches from the dawn of time when the earth was protected by the Avengers from 1,000,000 BC as well as to the "twilight" of reality. Bryan Hitch joins Aaron to illustrate the book and it looks like we're in for a show. Marvel has released the first trailer for Avengers Assemble Alpha, which you can check out below!
‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 to Add Character Fans Might Remember From ‘The Lord of the Rings’
'The Rings of Power' Season 2 won't be here for a while, but the new episodes will introduce a character who appears briefly in the 'Lord of the Rings' movies.
A new Netflix series getting rave reviews is being called an "X-rated Harry Potter"
Get ready for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself on Netflix
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date speculation, cast, plot and more
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re probably still enjoying the excellent new Star Wars series Andor. The sci-fi series is gripping, and fun, and very different to what we’ve come to expect from the Star Wars universe. However, like all...
Marvel Studios Rumor Claims Silver Surfer Will Be Special Presentation
A new Marvel Studios rumor claims that Silver Surfer will be a Special Presentation. Cosmic Circus reports that the company is developing the solo project in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. It would be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for the cosmic side of things in the next two phases. Just like the spooky side of the MCU has taken big steps forward with the first Special Presentation and Moon Knight, there are some gaps to fill for fans who have been dreaming of seeing Nova and the Kree/Skrull War happen at some point. It sounds like there will be some Galactus sprinkled in there for good measure as well. However, the studio itself has not announced, nor confirmed anything.
‘Game of Thrones’ star blasts ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ fans play ‘The New Mutants’ card in retaliation
As the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, one that holds respective critical and audience scores of 93 and 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is clearly a damn popular blockbuster. However, the tides have recently started shifting...
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
Batman: Arkham Origins getting gorgeous remaster
The severely underrated Batman: Arkham Origins might just be the only Batman game you need this weekend. This weekend sees the launch of Warner Bros. Montreal’s latest DC video game, Gotham Knights. Set in a world in which Batman dies attempting to solve a case, his young proteges Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood must step up and keep Gotham City safe in his absence.
Vesper review – exceptional post-apocalyptic sci-fi with a YA edge
If you are going to see one post-apocalyptic, low-tech French-Lithuanian-Belgian film in English this year with Eddie Marsan as the heavy, make sure it’s this one. Co-written and directed by Kristina Buožytė and Bruno Samper, whose previous collaboration, sci-fi feature Vanishing Waves, was well-received critically but little seen beyond the Baltics and the festival circuit, Vesper plays like a cult film waiting to be discovered. It adeptly fuses a compelling YA-friendly story about a teenage girl’s survival in a hostile environment with dense, thoughtful world-building, the sort required to draw in nerdy-minded viewers. That savvy combination creates a narrative that breathes and expands, like one of the freaky mycelium-like life forms that populate the story.
LEGO Uses 20,000 Pieces to Build Amazing Haunted Mansion Gaming PC, Includes RTX 3090 GPU
LEGO used 20,000 pieces to build an amazing haunted mansion-themed gaming PC, just in time for Halloween. This one-off creation won’t be sold as a set to fans, but should they decide to giveaway this amazing computer, it can run just about any game out there. Featuring an Intel i9 12900KF processor, an NVIDIA RTX 3090 graphics card and a custom open-loop water cooling system.
The single biggest box office hit of a year everyone wants to forget defends its territory on streaming
It would be selling things as short as humanly possible to describe 2020 as a year to forget, with the entire planet being ground to a standstill by the onset of COVID. The entertainment industry was almost completely crippled, so much so that theaters arguably still haven’t been completely restored to former glories. As a result, The Eight Hundred slipped almost entirely under the radar outside of its native China, in spite of being the highest-grossing release on the calendar.
A star-studded hit thriller that failed miserably at reinventing a classic survives assassination on Netflix
There’s no harm in paying homage to an undisputed classic of cinema that changed storytelling forever, and 2008’s Vantage Point is far from the worst attempt to employ the Rashomon method first brought to prominence in the legendary Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 classic, but it may well be one of the most underwhelming.
Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen
Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
A jaw-dropping apocalyptic action classic tears down the streaming establishment in stunning style
Post-apocalyptic movies tend to load up on either weighty thematic subtext or blockbuster-sized action sequences, but very rarely do the two go hand-in-hand to such a stunning degree as they did in Alfonso Cuarón’s classic Children of Men. Typically, projects that have a number of credited screenwriters can...
Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” Revealed: Photos
Halloween-themed sneakers are starting to rollout. If you are a fan of Halloween, then you will be getting some interesting sneaker models, very soon. This is a great time for sneaker brands to flex their design chops as Halloween is a time in which people like to dress up and get spooky. Of course, Nike is always a huge fixture throughout Halloween. Earlier today, we showed off their Halloween-themed Nike Dunk Low. Now, we have the Nike Air Force 1 Mid, of the same name.
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
