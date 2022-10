Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Olio, Tyehimba Jess will give a dynamic, free poetry reading on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7-8:30 p.m. Open to the public, the reading will be held in the Chemistry Building, Room 114. Detroit Mercy’s McNichols Campus bookstore has copies of Olio for sale and Jess will be available to sign books following the event. The bookstore will be open up until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO