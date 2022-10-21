Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO