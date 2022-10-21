Read full article on original website
HFD: Burn ban applies to contained bon fires, other activities normally legal in city
Most of Western Kentucky, including Christian County, remains under a burn ban, and that includes some burning that would normally be allowed in the city of Hopkinsville. Lt. Payton Rogers with the Hopkinsville Fire Department says even small bon fires are included in the burn ban, as a spark could cause a major incident.
Hoptown Half Marathon and 5K features 430 runners
There was great weather and great participation Saturday morning for the Hoptown Half Marathon and 5K. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says over 400 runners lined up for the races. Kentaro Yamada, from Newburgh, Indiana was the top finisher in the half marathon with a time of 1:15:40...
Two go to hospital after Bradshaw Road accident
Two people went to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Bradshaw Road in Christian County. It happened just before 6 a.m. and the collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was northbound and attempting to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama of Clarksville.
Rosie Mae McGhee Wright
(Age84, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday October 29th at 1pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Princeton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Pursuit suspects commits suicide in Hopkins County
A man who had allegedly led police on a multi-county pursuit reportedly took his own life Sunday afternoon in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a pursuit coming into Hopkins County from Webster County on Nebo Road about 4:40 p.m. and the SUV was found stopped in the middle of the road at 4480 Nebo Road.
Todd County deputies seeking Hopkinsville man following pursuit
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Hopkinsville man who got away from police during a vehicle and foot pursuit Friday. Deputy Jonathan Knight attempted to stop 21-year old Kobe Dillard of Hopkinsville for speeding while headed east on US 68, but Dillard allegedly accelerated and turned onto Gates Road.
Alcohol suspected as factor in I-24 injury accident
Alcohol is suspected as a factor in an accident Sunday night in the construction zone of I-24 in Christian County that sent two people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police investigated and say 40-year old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee was westbound at a high rate of speed and rear-ended another westbound vehicle in the construction zone driven by 25-year old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville.
Peggy Hyde
(70, Elkton) Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
Rain coming Tuesday, won’t be enough to end drought
The first significant rainfall in weeks is expected Tuesday in Western Kentucky, but it likely won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. Western Christian County and areas westward toward the Mississippi River are now in the severe drought classification and the remainder of the region is in a moderate drought.
