Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: Football is back from open week to battle UTEP
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — After a much needed off week, Middle Tennessee football was back on the practice field Sunday afternoon, continuing their preparation for a trip out west to El Paso to take on UTEP on Saturday evening. Currently, the game is tied for the latest kickoff on ESPN+...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders 10th as play suspended at Olde Stone
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - A few groups finished the second round, but play was suspended due to darkness before the full field could complete 36 holes of the Olde Stone Intercollegiate on Monday at the Club at Olde Stone. Middle Tennessee finished the day in 10th place at 35-over. Abbie...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders finish fall at Olde Stone Intercollegiate
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's golf hits the course one last time in the fall as it hits the course at the Club at Olde Stone for the Olde Stone Intercollegiate, hosted by Louisville and Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky. The tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday on the par 72, 6,235-yard course.
Winchester, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Warren County High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
goblueraiders.com
40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces game set for Nov. 12
MURFREESBORO - The MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and the Blue Raider football team are honored to host the 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Football Game – the longest-running in the NCAA! Kick-off versus the Charlotte 49ers is slated for November 12 at 2:30 p.m. Thanks to our partners at Mid-South Ford Dealers and the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, this day will be filled with events and activities to honor and recognize our veterans, current service members, and their families.
Comments / 0