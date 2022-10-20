ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiltons, VA

Johnson City Press

Tottle, Chesney honored at anniversary of ETSU Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program

Having created one of the most musically grounded and historically minded music studies programs in the United States, East Tennessee State University celebrated the program’s 40th anniversary with a special event on Friday. During this event showcasing student bands from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, four-time Country Music Association...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sycamore Shoals presents Scary Stories at Fort Watauga on Thursday night

ELIZABETHTON — Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will get a jump on Halloween with its annual Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, which will be presented on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Fort Watauga, so guests are invited to bring a chair, dress for the chilly night, and enjoy the evening of scary stories, songs and tales that are sure to get everyone in the mood for Halloween. The event is free.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Clergy appreciation, unique art exhibit are 'Talk of the Town'

KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Pound features fall events lineup

POUND – Late October and early November will be busy times in Pound, with stories, running, music and food. The Fifth Annual Red Fox Storytelling Festival has grown since some folks hiked to Killing Rock in 2017, built a campfire and told stories about U.S. Marshal, doctor and convicted killer Marshall Taylor – the Red Fox of Appalachian lore.
POUND, VA
Johnson City Press

Judah & the Lion to play at the ETSU Martin Center this December

Multi-platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X. This past June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival,” a collection...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City

Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Keep Carter County Beautiful praises successful cleanup on U.S. 321

ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is reporting another successful cleanup on a highway in the county. This one was on U.S. Highway 321 between Johnson City and Elizabethton on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 3-mile stretch of highway connects the two cities and is heavily traveled,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill students to host inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat

Who: Science Hill High School’s faculty and the Student Activities Association have been working hard this month to organize the inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat. Faculty and student organizers will set up decorated booths where trick-or-treaters can get candy and participate in fun family-friendly games and events. What: Parents...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Local woman, cancer survivor starting new cancer support group in Johnson City

Claudia Ransom was one of the fortunate ones whose breast cancer was caught early. She was diagnosed in February of this year, had a double mastectomy and was cancer free by October. While dealing with a cancer diagnosis wasn’t easy, Ransom tried her best to maintain a positive outlook on her diagnosis, thankful that it was caught early.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs

ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director Logan...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Kiwanis honors Tim Broyles for service to his community

ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton has presented its Legion of Honor Award to one of its longest-serving members this month. During the club’s October meeting, Tim Broyles was presented the award for 30 years of Kiwanis service to the community. Boyles, who joined Kiwanis in October 1992, has served in a variety of club leadership positions. He was club president in 2001 and again in 2015. He has chaired the club’s holiday flag display and chili supper committees for a number of years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy

Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton said. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport library could soon modernized, renovated

A newly renovated and modernized Kingsport Public Library could soon become a reality after the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved moving ahead with a $5 million refurbishing. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said updating the old library could happen within a year.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast Community Credit Union celebrating 70th anniversary of its founding

ELIZABETHTON — Although it started 70 years ago as a humble organization to help low-paid teachers of Elizabethton City Schools, Northeast Community Credit Union has grown into successful financial institution, providing financial services and community outreach to the region. Northeast Community Credit Union was chartered in October 1952 as...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School

BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 24

Oct. 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news accounts with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of Oct. 23. Several of the news accounts were reported with slightly differing details in a previous column. Among the items the newspaper reported on the 24th were “Harry Gump and Miss Cora Patton were married last Thursday evening, at the parsonage of Dr. L.B. Caldwell, who officiated. The marriage was kept quiet until Sunday, when the bride and groom boarded the train for Oliver Springs, where the bride’s sister lives, and for the Centennial. Miss Patton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Patton. Mr. Gump is the senior member of the firm of Gump Bros.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN

