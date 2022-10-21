I consider myself somewhat of a connoisseur of silly little crafts. During the early days of the pandemic, while I was locked away in my childhood bedroom like Rapunzel in her tower, I took up every possible form of decorative arts. With materials foraged from the junk drawer and the wisdom of YouTube tutorials, I tackled crochet, beading, embroidery, sewing and pottery. By the end of 2020, I had produced a mountain of ridiculous knick knacks — a tote knitted with plastic bags, a belt made of soda tabs, a necklace from old watch faces and so on.

