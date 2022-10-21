Edison girls fall in sectional title match

MILAN — Edison battled back to tie its match against Mansfield Christian in the second half before falling 5-3 in a Division III girls soccer sectional championship on Thursday.

The No. 4 seed Chargers trailed 3-1 at halftime before goals by Abby Hearing and Alaina Keegan tied the match at 3-3 with about 15 minutes to play.

Hearing also scored just before halftime for Edison, which finished its season with a 10-5-1 record.

Sophie Baker and Haley Chaput had assists for the Chargers.

Edison coach Matt Fox credited goalkeeper Bree Marcy, who took a hard hit in the first half.

"She played her best game of the year and the best second half I've seen out of a goalie in a long time," Fox said. "She had some great saves."