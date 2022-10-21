ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, OH

Edison girls fall in sectional title match

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232DaS_0ihGNP8c00

MILAN — Edison battled back to tie its match against Mansfield Christian in the second half before falling 5-3 in a Division III girls soccer sectional championship on Thursday.

The No. 4 seed Chargers trailed 3-1 at halftime before goals by Abby Hearing and Alaina Keegan tied the match at 3-3 with about 15 minutes to play.

Hearing also scored just before halftime for Edison, which finished its season with a 10-5-1 record.

Sophie Baker and Haley Chaput had assists for the Chargers.

Edison coach Matt Fox credited goalkeeper Bree Marcy, who took a hard hit in the first half.

"She played her best game of the year and the best second half I've seen out of a goalie in a long time," Fox said. "She had some great saves."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
171
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy