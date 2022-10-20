ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Bridging the Ship-to-Shore Gap with Software

Bridging the gap between ship and shore requires investment and bigger and better software solutions, says maritime software provider Dualog. The industry is more so than ever being faced with the challenge of bringing the ship and shore closer together, and shipping companies are looking at investing into innovative software to bridge this gap.
gcaptain.com

Building Green Corridors for Shipping Will Take Teamwork

Green Corridors, conceived a year ago through the Clydebank Declaration at COP26 taking place along the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow, are set to move rapidly beyond the talking stage towards real implementations and demonstration projects. One definition of a corridor, taken from a just-released American Bureau of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
gcaptain.com

Port of Rotterdam Throughput Flat This Year as Coal and LNG Offset Container Drop

AMSTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Throughput volumes for Europe’s largest port of Rotterdam have risen 0.3% to 351 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022, officials said on Friday, as strong rises in coal and LNG offset the loss of container traffic with Russia. Such traffic,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy