Bridging the Ship-to-Shore Gap with Software
Bridging the gap between ship and shore requires investment and bigger and better software solutions, says maritime software provider Dualog. The industry is more so than ever being faced with the challenge of bringing the ship and shore closer together, and shipping companies are looking at investing into innovative software to bridge this gap.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Building Green Corridors for Shipping Will Take Teamwork
Green Corridors, conceived a year ago through the Clydebank Declaration at COP26 taking place along the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow, are set to move rapidly beyond the talking stage towards real implementations and demonstration projects. One definition of a corridor, taken from a just-released American Bureau of...
Port of Rotterdam Throughput Flat This Year as Coal and LNG Offset Container Drop
AMSTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Throughput volumes for Europe’s largest port of Rotterdam have risen 0.3% to 351 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022, officials said on Friday, as strong rises in coal and LNG offset the loss of container traffic with Russia. Such traffic,...
