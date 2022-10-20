Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 24
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Dogecoin "Has To" Crack Its Previous ATH, David Gokhshtein Predicts Potential
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Aptos (APT): Here's What Contributed to Recent Price Move
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 25
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's How Huobi Token (HT) Price Chart Will Look in Future, According to Exchange's Advisor
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
u.today
Aave (AAVE) Breakthrough Ends Up Successful, What's Next?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ark's Cathie Woods Bought $100,000 Worth of Bitcoin at $250, Here's What Happened Next
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Tesla’s Bitcoin Bet Goes Terribly Wrong
E-car manufacturer Tesla has reported a $170 million impairment loss on its Bitcoin bet in its recent quarterly 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to accounting rules, Bitcoin is considered to be a collectible. This means that cryptocurrency investments are generally held at a cost. Companies are required to recognize impairment charges if the fair value of the cryptocurrency falls below its carrying value.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Shorts Getting Annihilated as Price Surges 7% in Minutes
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Is in Midst of Network Activity Bullrun and Daily Transactions, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
LINK Gets Another Explosive Trigger, Here's What It's About
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Price Analysis for October 23
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Might Trade Between $17,600 and $25,000 Till End of 2022, Survey Says, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Only Fourth of Australians Support CBDC Issuance
According to a recent survey published by global decision intelligence company Morning Consult, only a fourth of Australians support the issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Only 5% of those Australians who took part in the poll would "strongly" be in favor of such an initiative. Notably, support...
u.today
Chainlink (LINK) Boasts 12 Integrations Across Top 5 Chains in Past Week
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Forms Its First "Golden Cross" in Months: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Mastercard Partners with Major Dubai Exchange to Launch Crypto Cards
As reported by Reuters, Mastercard payment card behemoth has inked a partnership deal with BitOasis, a crypto trading platform based in Dubai. Together they intend to kick off payment cards that will be connected to cryptocurrencies. The two companies will target users in the Middle East and North Africa with their product, so they can use crypto cards at PoS or for purchasing things on the Internet.
u.today
3 Reasons Why Aptos (APT) Is Showing Almost 40% Growth in Last 24 Hours
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Israel's Main Stock Exchange to Launch Cryptocurrency Trading: Details
Israel's main and only stock exchange, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), has included the creation of a blockchain platform for investing in cryptocurrencies in its 2023-2027 development strategy. According to the press release, TASE is going to strengthen the use of innovative technologies, including blockchain, tokenization of various asset classes, as well as implementation of smart contracts.
Comments / 0