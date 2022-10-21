The entire world is aware of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s love for each other. Now that the couple is going to have a fourth baby, they are on cloud nine right now. The actor has been busy with his Wrexham Association Football Club as well. Now, if the actor needs a little love and support, it is understandable, isn’t it? But Rob McElhenney is not okay with Reynolds embracing any other person than him. So, when the Deadpool actor hugged this person, Rob officially declared his jealousy.

1 DAY AGO