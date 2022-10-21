Read full article on original website
Related
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep
As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Narcity
This Inuk TikToker Got Traditional Face Tattoos & Shared The Whole Process (VIDEO)
Face tattoos are increasingly common, but few likely have as much cultural meaning as the "markings" that Canadian TikToker Shina Nova (@shinanova) had done. Shina, who has over 4 million followers on the social media platform, describes herself as a throat singer who is "Proud Indigenous" and "Inuk." She recently...
Business Insider
When I became a mom, I was shocked to find out people think staying at home is only for wealthy parents. That doesn't resemble my life at all.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I had no idea many millennials...
netflixjunkie.com
“Do you know who does my stunts”- When Ryan Reynolds Revealed Tom Cruise To Be His Stunt Double
There are few actors in the world that have the versatility that Ryan Reynolds has. The Canadian-born actor in his three-decade-long career has done everything from hardcore action to emotional tear-jerkers. And his ability to make audiences roll on the floor laughing is unparalleled. However, one thing that the Deadpool actor can not do is his own stunts. But he does get a major Hollywood star to do them for him, or so he says.
netflixjunkie.com
Charlemagne, Who Famously Spilled the Beans About Kanye West’s Pete Davidson Rant, Makes an Exciting Prediction About Will Smith’s Future
The world is aware of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. Chris talked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, which led Smith to get up and slap the host of the night. Because of that, the actor lost many major projects and deals. His career was put in danger as he acted impulsively. Many theories have been formed behind Smith’s reaction. Amidst those speculations and chaos, Charlamagne speculated about the King Richard actor’s future.
CNBC
Self-made millionaire who retired early: 'Do these 5 things now or you'll regret it later in life'
In 2016, at 35 years old, I retired early with a net worth of $900,000. It wasn't until 2021 that I achieved my goal of becoming a self-made millionaire, with a net worth of $1.4 million. Now, at 41, I live a happy, simple and frugal life with my wife...
A Woman Ghosted A Guy After Splitting Bill On The First Date & TikTok Has So Many Thoughts
Should the man foot the bill on the first date or should it be split down the middle?. A woman on TikTok says she stopped talking to a man after their first date because he asked her to pay for half of the meal, and her video has ignited some intense discussion around dating on the platform.
netflixjunkie.com
“Nobody protects Billie..”- Fans React as Photos of Billie Eilish Kissing Older Love Interest Surface
Fans of Billie Eilish do not seem very pleased with her new love interest. The singer who made her breakthrough with her James Bond song No Time To Die has managed to attract fans of all ages, thanks to her being a teen while also working on big projects. The 20-year-old won a total of several Grammy awards this year and became the youngest person to become the Glastonbury headliner.
netflixjunkie.com
Is Arnold Schwarzenegger a Swiftie? Take a Look at THIS 2-Year-Old Video of the Terminator Vibing to Taylor Swift
The brand-new album of Taylor Swift, Midnights has once again revolutionized the history of pop culture, uniting the entire world to hum the melodies of her tenth studio album. However, her seemingly neoteric fandom is not something recent. The 32-year-old artist has amassed a cult-classic fan following over a career span of almost 20 years. Not only the general populace but celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger are also ardent followers of the pop singer.
netflixjunkie.com
“And I’ve become that mom” – Meghan Markle Reveals How She Is Like Every Mother on This Planet
Meghan Markle and her recent interview with Variety brought to us a deeper insight into the life of the Duke and Duchess. The way they work together, grieving Queen’s demise, giving up on Royalty, and even about her return to Hollywood, she said it all. In between some serious fact revelations in the lengthy interview, the former American actress gave us a few sweet memories with her kids that she cherished.
netflixjunkie.com
Hugh Jackman’s Unexpected Return Alongside Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 3’ Made Fans Go Crazy
If there is one thing we all can be grateful for, to the entertainment industry, it is the massive number of shows and movies they provide us with. Every once in a while, there comes a movie or a series that completely leaves the fans in awe. Deadpool, starring Ryan Reynolds, is one such film. The Merc with a Mouth gave the audience a unique experience of witnessing an unfiltered and brutally honest superhero. While Deadpool 3 in itself is a very anticipated film, the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine took the internet by storm.
netflixjunkie.com
“Don’t hug him…”- Rob McElhenney Left Jealous as Ryan Reynolds Gets Closer to Someone and It Is Not Even Blake Lively
The entire world is aware of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s love for each other. Now that the couple is going to have a fourth baby, they are on cloud nine right now. The actor has been busy with his Wrexham Association Football Club as well. Now, if the actor needs a little love and support, it is understandable, isn’t it? But Rob McElhenney is not okay with Reynolds embracing any other person than him. So, when the Deadpool actor hugged this person, Rob officially declared his jealousy.
netflixjunkie.com
Not Only Blake Lively, but Even One of Her Daughters Is a Huge Taylor Swift Fan
Taylor Swift has amassed an immense fandom, and they call themselves Swifties. Throughout her career, she has established a strong connection with her fan. Well, it is surely her voice that attracts everyone, but the singer is also a beautiful soul who charms people quickly. Even celebrities call themselves Swifties, and Blake Lively is one of those who fell in love with the singer years ago.
netflixjunkie.com
DC Return Secured, but Will Henry Cavill Have His Hopes Crushed for an MCU Entry as Reed Richards?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us some extraordinary superhero characters, and one of them is Reed Richards, recently played by The Office star, John Krasinski. For his portrayal of the role, he got a lot of love from the viewers. John himself was a fan of the MCU characters and that also played a part in getting this role. However, there were also talks about Henry Cavill wanting to join the MCU. If that is true and he wanted to portray this character of Reed Richards, there might be some bad news for him.
netflixjunkie.com
Did Taylor Swift Just Reveal Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Fourth Child’s Name on Midnights?
Did Taylor Swift reveal Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s unborn baby’s name? The singer is known for dropping hints about her dating life through her songs. She also includes updates on near and dear ones occasionally in her own artistic way. And her new album Midnight might have some updates on Blake and Ryan’s fourth child.
netflixjunkie.com
Is Zoe Saldana’s Latest Netflix Series ‘From Scratch’ Worth Your Time?
Virgin River meets Emily in Paris in Netflix’s brand-new romantic miniseries From Scratch! The film offers the right brand of romantic escapism that is difficult to create and too easily dismissed. With beautiful romance, moments of wonderful humor, and a few gut punches along the way, the film is here, with Zoe Saldana in the lead.
Comments / 0