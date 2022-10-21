Ric Flair wrestled his last match earlier this year, but the 73-year-old wants to put Joe Rogan in a Figure-Four leglock. On a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which featured wrestling superfan Rick Rubin as a guest, the titular host questioned the legitimacy of the Figure-Four and stated that it wouldn't be effective in a jiu-jitsu competition. "[The move] doesn't work. So as someone's setting up a Figure-Four, you're literally giving up an inside heel hook," Rogan said. "It's kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do."

2 DAYS AGO