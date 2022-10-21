Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/22/2022
– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined inside the Performance Center arena by Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, while LaGreca is wearing a t-shirt with his own face on the front. Mitchell has some at on her face and a skull jacket. Fans are finding their seats in the background while the panel goes over tonight’s card.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Character Reveal and New Match Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will be back on NXT this coming week to take on Lash Legend. Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday night,...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Reveals His AEW Asking Price
With an impressive body of work over the years competing for WWE and Impact, Kurt Angle rode his Olympic gold medal into a legendary professional wrestling career, culminating in being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Therefore, it should come as very little surprise that AEW expressed interest in bringing Kurt Angle to the company upon his WWE retirement in 2019. Even past that point, Tony Khan has offered non-wrestling appearances to Angle that have similarly been turned down.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan
Ric Flair wrestled his last match earlier this year, but the 73-year-old wants to put Joe Rogan in a Figure-Four leglock. On a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which featured wrestling superfan Rick Rubin as a guest, the titular host questioned the legitimacy of the Figure-Four and stated that it wouldn't be effective in a jiu-jitsu competition. "[The move] doesn't work. So as someone's setting up a Figure-Four, you're literally giving up an inside heel hook," Rogan said. "It's kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do."
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
ringsidenews.com
Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley’s return to WWE came as part of a greater announce team shift. Jimmy Smith was taken off the air, and he departed from the company. Needless to say, this is a big change for the WWE Universe. This big pick-up of Kelley was almost Tony Khan’s.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE RAW Match Revealed for Tonight’s Show
Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW line-up. The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day ever since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks back. A big six-man match will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Gunn Club Open Up On Their Childhood During WWE Attitude Era
AEW’s Colten and Austin Gunn, sons of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, have reflected on their dad’s tenure during the Attitude Era and what it was like growing up while their father was a part of one of the most successful periods in WWE history. “Sometimes during...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News On Locker Room Morale In AEW, Top Stars Stepping Up
There have been various backstage conflicts among AEW stars during the past few months. Wade Keller said there had been names to step up and be leaders in AEW in a PWTorch.com audio update. “One thing that I am hearing from people I talk to in AEW, active wrestlers and...
itrwrestling.com
Heath Seemingly Takes Jab At John Cena Over Nexus Losing At SummerSlam
There was nothing hotter in professional wrestling in the year 2010 than Nexus. The faction which consisted of Wade Barrett, David Otunga, Heath Salter, Justin Grabriel (PJ Black), and more, tried to conquer the main roster of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). At 2010’s WWE SummerSlam, the stable hit their peak,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Explains Why Chris Jericho Is Like Hulk Hogan In WCW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he talked about Chris Jericho being named a creative advisor for AEW:. “I just think Chris Jericho is so multi-talented and he understands how to...
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Questions WWE’s Decision To Release FTR
Released by WWE on April 10th, 2020, the then-Revival – comprised of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder – ended their six-year tenure with the sports entertainment giant. They’d held the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships and were heralded as one of the most impressive tandems of the modern generation.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler: Title Change at Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings
Joe Hendry is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings from Las Vegas saw Hendry defeat Brian Myers to capture the Impact Digital Media Title. The match should air on or around November 3, 10 or 17, which would be the go-home show for Over Drive.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn, Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 vs. The Dirty...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Hart Legacy Wrestling Founder Stacy Angel Talks Bret Hart Relationship, Changing the Name of the Promotion, More
Hart Legacy Wrestling Founder & President Stacy Angel recently spoke with PWmania to discuss the promotion, her relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, and more. Below are highlights from the interview:. Starting up Hart Legacy Wrestling:. “I was with Smith Hart at the time, and his son Matthew...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Talks Vince McMahon Booking “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines
The AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about a variety of subjects during his appearance on Busted Open Radio. During it, he discussed WWE’s offensive storylines and the reasons he doesn’t believe they will continue once Vince McMahon retires. The controversial “Piggy James” storyline, which poked fun of Mickie James’ weight, is one example of a bad taste storyline. Similar circumstances occurred for Matt during his feud with Cody Rhodes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK – 6,489 sold. AEW Dynamite – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH – 4,740 sold. WWE SmackDown – Huntington Center in Toledo, OH – 6,701 sold. AEW Rampage – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL –...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Moment Of Clarity
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Moment Of Clarity event tonight at HAPRO’S in Detroit. The show is set to air at 5 PM EST on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Allie Katch vs. Billie Starkz. Blake Christian vs. Yamato. Jonathan Gresham...
