Layton, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC4

Utah woman charged after fleeing police with daughter in car

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after reportedly ramming into a patrol car and fleeing at high speeds with her nine-year-old daughter in the back seat. Police say the woman was “arguing and causing a scene” with employees at a fast food restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 22, which prompted […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Fire Truck collision ends in fatal accident

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi Fire Truck traveling westbound on SR-92 collided with a Chevy Spark traveling southbound from the I-15 off-ramp on October 21, around 12:37 p.m. The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a release the collision occurred on SR-92 at the intersection of the I-15 interchange.
LEHI, UT
kjzz.com

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in Lehi crash that involved a fire truck

LEHI, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died Friday afternoon following a crash that involved an emergency vehicle in Lehi near southbound I-15. According to Trooper Quincy Breur, of the UHP, the crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. Friday. The UHP was asked to investigate the crash by Lehi City as it involved a fire truck from the Lehi Fire Department that was responding to a call.
LEHI, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: Man charged with domestic violence, kidnapping

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested and charged after threatening an individual with a knife and holding them against their will in their apartment last Friday, Oct. 21. Salt Lake City Police Department received a call to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a knife around 7:20 p.m. near 1400 South and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

West Jordan man accused of putting Molotov cocktails in hallway, setting house on fire

WEST JORDAN — A man police believe made Molotov cocktails and then set a house on fire while his grandparents were still inside now faces numerous charges. Preston Maurice Castleberry, 22, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated arson and eight counts of using an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree felonies; and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron’s home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Man accused of stealing multiple ATMs is arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly stole three ATMs from the Salt Palace and a downtown hotel, and attempted to take a fourth machine, has been arrested by police. Steven Early, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of four counts of theft, three counts of burglary, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an arresting officer and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Two remain in custody after armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two suspects remain in custody after a hearing in federal court for an armed robbery of a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The alleged robbery happened on Aug. 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a church at 1250 West and 1400 South. Police said two people with handguns robbed the carrier as he was parked in a lot to eat lunch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

