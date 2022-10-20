Read full article on original website
Tech Holds at 10 in AVCA Top 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Georgia Tech volleyball (15-4, 8-2 ACC) has been ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The White and Gold’s second straight week in the top 10 ties the seventh highest ranking received by the Yellow Jackets in program history, joining the 2003 squad.
Kickoff, TV Set for Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is looking for its fourth-straight win at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium, after beating the Hokies on the road in 2014, 2016 and 2018 (the teams did not meet in 2020 due to schedule restructure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic).Prior to its last three wins in Blacksburg, Va., the Yellow Jackets were 0-4 all-time at Virginia Tech. VT leads the all-time series between the squads, 11-7.
Jackets Prevail against JSU in First Exhibition
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech held tough on Sunday afternoon in the first action against an opponent this fall, tying Jacksonville State 5-5 in the first game of the day, before winning the second game, 5-2. The Yellow Jackets and Gamecocks played a doubleheader of two 7-inning games on the day at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
Whose Number Is It?
Georgia Tech freshman center Cyril Martynov (pronounced KEER-ul MAR-tin-off), who joined the Yellow Jackets this summer as a late signee, will wear No. 10 this season. Cyril hails from Barrie, Ontario, and attended The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey last year. Who else has worn No. 10 for the Jackets?
