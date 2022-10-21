ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lately there has been a real significant contrast in the weather across the country. We know it has been beautiful weather conditions in Rochester, but out west today it has been a winter wonderland. Places like Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah have measured 1 to 2 feet of snow, mainly in the higher elevations. And as a result, the skiers are really excited about this early start to the winter season. So what is going on to produce this pattern?

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO