Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Winter Has Arrived Out West
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lately there has been a real significant contrast in the weather across the country. We know it has been beautiful weather conditions in Rochester, but out west today it has been a winter wonderland. Places like Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah have measured 1 to 2 feet of snow, mainly in the higher elevations. And as a result, the skiers are really excited about this early start to the winter season. So what is going on to produce this pattern?
WHEC TV-10
First Alert: Dry weather to start the week but tracking rain for Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday is another stellar day to get out and enjoy. Temperatures will head into the mid-60s at lunchtime and will head toward 70 for a high later in the day. Outdoor plans are good to go for sure, whether it’s outdoor lunch or a Monday evening...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Sparkling weather for Rochester this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A big, sprawling area of high pressure extends from the Canadian Maritimes, across the Great Lakes and into the Tennessee Valley. This weather feature continues to keep dry and unseasonably warm weather anchored right over Western New York. However, over the next 24 hours a storm will slowly ride up the east coast, but that should have little impact on Rochester. Today was the first day of pleasant weather with potentially another four days of beautiful conditions coming our way.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Feeling like spring for late October
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s a cool start to the day this morning as temperatures are starting in the 40s. It is light jacket weather early today, but milder weather is once again in the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s again this afternoon, making for another fantastic day ahead.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A wonderful late October weekend on the way!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A much warmer start this morning than the past few mornings as temperatures are starting near 50 degrees!. The mild start will give way to a mild afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 70s later today! This will also be greeted with plenty of sunshine as we will remain primarily cloud free through today. So, no weather worries today for any outdoor plans scheduled for today.
WHEC TV-10
Small businesses excited to expand, partnering with Franchise Roc
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Small businesses are looking to expand after the launch of a new city program called “Franchise Roc.” The program would give people tools they need to start a business or manage one. Monique Chatman, owner of The Groom Room Men’s Spa on Tremont Street...
WHEC TV-10
Fleet Feet plans Halloween 5K after inventory loss in warehouse fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The race must go on. That’s the mindset for Fleet Feet after a warehouse fire destroyed all its inventory. The Rochester-based running company will still host “Pumpkins in the Park” next weekend, but this year might look a little different. “You know we’re...
WHEC TV-10
3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County
BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
WHEC TV-10
Foodlink’s first Fall Festival held at its community farm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Foodlink hosted its inaugural Fall Festival on Saturday at its community farm on Lexington Avenue. The event included free pumpkins, cider, donuts, games, and more. The Curbside Market was on site with coupons, and Foodlink’s Community Health team also lead cooking demonstrations for guests. The...
WHEC TV-10
Special City Council meeting about cannabis consumption sites
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City Council will meet Thursday to tackle legislation amending city code, allowing and regulating cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites. The Special Meeting will be held in City Council Chambers, City Hall, 30 Church Street Room 302A, Rochester at 4 p.m. on Thursday. You can...
WHEC TV-10
Ibero-American League of Rochester held its 12th annual Harvest Fest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are in one of the best seasons. It’s officially the peak of fall festival season, and the Ibero-American League of Rochester held its Harvest Fest on Saturday at Conkey Corner Park and El Camino Trail in the city. The family event included live music, free pumpkins, and a “trail or treat” for the kids on El Camino Trail.
WHEC TV-10
TODAY Show: News10NBC’s Emily Putnam interviews Churchville man about “Spookiest House in America”
CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. — News10NBC’s Emily Putnam was on the TODAY Show on Monday, interviewing Tony DeMatteo, a Churchville man who puts on an extravagant Halloween display in his yard. The Today Show named DeMatteo’s house one of the “Spookiest Houses in America”. You can see the interview in...
WHEC TV-10
Local veterans return home after Honor Flight to D.C.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some local veterans are back home after the trip of a lifetime. Honor Flight Rochester’s mission 75 landed on Sunday afternoon at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The veterans spent the weekend in D.C. visiting and reflecting on the war memorials built in...
WHEC TV-10
Western NY native living her dream of being a Radio City Rockette
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paige McRae is in New York City dancing over eight hours a day with the Radio City Rockette’s in preparation for the season, which kicks off in November. “This has been a lifelong dream, and for it to come true I think I’m still in the “pinch me” moment,” McRae said.
WHEC TV-10
MVA on Lake and Driving Park Avenue sends motorcyclist to hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police responded to an accident involving a car and motorcycle in area of Lake Avenue and Driving Park Avenue on Friday night. A 43-year-old male city resident was going north on Lake Avenue on his motorcycle, when a another car traveling south on Lake Avenue made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing an accident. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers received traffic citations.
WHEC TV-10
Al Sigl holds walk to support people with special needs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Al Sigl Community of Agencies held its 33rd annual community walkabout on Sunday. Teams of walkers and rollers came together to raise funds for Al Sigl’s mission of supporting kids and adults with disabilities and special needs. The Halloween-themed fun also included a costume contest....
WHEC TV-10
Day of Dignity provides help to local people in need
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Islamic Relief USA held its annual Day of Dignity campaign in major cities across the country, including one in Rochester with partner, Barakah Muslim Charities Inc. In Rochester, the event took place on Saturday at 584 Jefferson Avenue. The Day of Dignity campaign consists of a...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating stabbing of man in the area of Schwartz and Shelter Streets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Rochester Police Officers were called to a rooming house in the area of Schwartz and Shelter Streets for a report of a person stabbed. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old male city resident, who was stabbed in the upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
WHEC TV-10
Local veteran celebrates two milestones
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Saturday was a very special occasion for a local World War II veteran. James Cassidy celebrated his 97th birthday and his 75th wedding anniversary with his wife! Cassidy is a retired Monroe County Sheriff deputy and a former volunteer firefighter in Chili. James, we hope you had a...
WHEC TV-10
Strong Museum hosts ‘play’ful fundraising gala for outreach and education services
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester was host to the city’s most playful fundraising gala Friday night at the best place to play in town: the Strong Museum!. The grown-ups got to play at the Play Ball. And News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd helped emcee the event! Matt Baker from America’s Got Talent performed.
Comments / 0