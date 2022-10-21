Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Optimism (OP) Cracks Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Breach $1 Mark?
OP’s value exhibits the primary signal of bounce after seeing its value backside on the $0.6 assist zone. OP bounced off its downtrend motion as value eyes a break from its downtrend to a area of $1. The value of OP breaks out of its each day downtrend, appearing...
astaga.com
Altcoin Exchange Dominance Rises To 50%, What Does It Mean For Bitcoin?
Information reveals the altcoin dominance by quantity on exchanges has now risen to 50%, right here’s what occurred to Bitcoin the final two instances the crypto market noticed such a shift. Altcoins Are Now Contributing To 50% Of The Volumes On Exchanges. As identified by an analyst in a...
astaga.com
Solana Struggles Below Key Resistance, Can Price Flip $30 Into Support?
SOL’s worth battle to reclaim a key help space of $30 after shedding this area. SOL breaks beneath a descending triangle as the worth seems to be weak regardless of Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market costs upwards. The worth of SOL respects the resistance line as the worth trades beneath...
astaga.com
Is Quant (QNT/USD) now a buy after the latest correction?
Quant (QNT/USD) was on the centre of elevated bull curiosity up to now one month. That noticed the cryptocurrency high $220 earlier this month and return massively to traders. As CoinJournal reported, a spread of fundamentals was behind the surge. Quant presently trades at $177, in a market correction after...
astaga.com
Axie Infinity (AXS/USD) claims a new low. Are we set for a more bearish move?
Is the sport over for Axie Infinity (AXS/USD)? Nicely, that might be the case going by the technical outlook of the native token AXS. The cryptocurrency has misplaced greater than 94% since its $171 excessive in November 2021. AXS now trades at $8.6. Technical indicators present the token might halve to under $4. What’s taking place?
astaga.com
Bitcoin’s Biggest Intra-Market Risk Right Now
The financial coverage of the Federal Reserve (FED) continues to be the all-determining issue for each the monetary markets worldwide and Bitcoin. With this in thoughts, all eyes are at the moment on November 02, when the subsequent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assembly is scheduled. Nevertheless, whereas that is...
astaga.com
Dogecoin DOGE/USD holds onto a support. What is the likelihood of a bullish reversal?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD is buying and selling for $0.05979, a 1.28% achieve previously day and 0.75 % within the final week. The uptick might be as a consequence of Dogechain, a wise contract platform impressed by the canine-themed token. Dogechain DC/USD is up 25% previously day and 200% within the final...
astaga.com
Down by 80%, is Optimism OP price cheap enough?
Optimism value made a powerful restoration on Monday as traders purchased the latest dip. OP rose to a excessive of $0.88, which was about 40% above the bottom stage final week. Nonetheless, OP value has plunged by greater than 80% from its highest stage in June. Optimism ecosystem progress. Optimism...
astaga.com
Cardano Price Today October 22: ADA Surges Despite Volatility
The crypto market is in a particularly risky stage. With stories highlighting that the US Federal Reserve will transfer ahead with one other 75 bps interest rate hike, the crypto market has been struggling. The Cardano (ADA) value has continued to indicate excessive volatility. The Cardano value right this moment is buying and selling at Rs. 28.64 after rising near 2% within the final 24 hours. Nonetheless, it has fallen 0.60% within the final hour, bringing its losses for the week to five.6%.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Continues Uptrend, Here’s What History Says Might Happen Next
On-chain information exhibits the Bitcoin Puell A number of has been going up just lately after having fashioned a potential backside. Right here’s what historical past says might occur subsequent for the crypto’s worth. Bitcoin Puell A number of 100MA Has Bounced Off A Potential Cycle Backside. As...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Is Forming A Key Trend and Swift Rally Could Occur
Bitcoin value is shifting increased above $19,250 in opposition to the US Greenback. BTC might eye an important upside break above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance ranges. Bitcoin began a recent improve above the $19,200 and $19,250 ranges. The worth is buying and selling above $19,200 and the 100 hourly...
astaga.com
Cardano (ADA/USD) is undervalued according to insights data
Cardano (ADA/USD) is considerably undervalued. That’s based on information by crypto analytics Santiment. ADA trades at a low of $0.36 after a bearish market the previous one week. Utilizing Cardano’s MVRV Z-Rating, Santiment information highlights ADA’s low valuation. Accordingly, the token trades at its lowest stage to its realised...
astaga.com
Why Bitcoin And NFTs Are Attracting The Super Wealthy In Hong Kong
Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens are among the many hottest developments within the crypto house right this moment, and people with the wherewithal don’t thoughts shelling out extreme quantities of dough to put money into them. On To Bitcoin…. Even when at the moment buying and selling at a value...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Behavior Continues To Show Divergence From Price
On-chain information reveals the Bitcoin short-term holder habits has continued to show divergence from the value in latest weeks. Bitcoin Brief-Time period Holder SOPR Continues To Transfer Largely Sideways. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, whereas the value has gone down lately, short-term holders have as an...
astaga.com
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Puts Bitcoin At $1 Million In 8 Years, Here’s Why
ARK Make investments CEO Cathie Wooden has been a long-time supporter of Bitcoin. The CEO had taken the daring step and turn out to be one of many first managers of a public fund to truly assist the digital asset overtly. ARK Make investments had gone on to make some investments associated to the cryptocurrency comparable to shopping for shares of Coinbase, the primary crypto trade to go public, and holding vital shares within the Grayscale Bitcoin Belief (GBTC). Now, the CEO has as soon as extra reiterated her perception within the long-term potential of the digital asset.
astaga.com
Here’s How SEC Investigation Is Making Crypto Attractive to Institutions
This yr crypto winter has attracted the eye of the U.S. Securities and Trade Fee in addition to regulators worldwide. Among the prime market members say that they’re pleased with the SEC investigating a few of crypto’s naughtiest firms within the area. Thus, they’re more likely to ramp up their investigations within the crypto area.
astaga.com
Binance Burns Over 1.34 Billion Terra Classic ($LUNC) Tokens
The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance burns over 1.34 billion Terra Basic (LUNC) tokens within the fourth batch of Binance burn mechanism. With the newest burn, Binance has despatched practically 12.5 billion LUNC tokens in complete to the burn tackle. Nonetheless, the Terra Basic burns by Binance dropping is a minor concern for the group. In consequence, the LUNC value fell practically 5% within the final 24 hours.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Rally Imminent, According To Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash
Bitcoin has been by means of a variety of hardships since its inception and buyers and merchants are feeling the agony of the crypto market meltdown this yr. BTC is now buying and selling at $19,322 on the time of writing. Coingecko reports a 0.3% lower in worth for the...
astaga.com
ADA Extremely Volatile, Shiba Inu Plummets
The crypto market is in a particularly risky stage. With reviews highlighting that the US Federal Reserve will transfer ahead with one other 75 bps interest rate hike, the crypto market has been struggling. The Cardano (ADA) worth has continued to indicate excessive volatility. The Cardano worth is presently buying and selling at Rs. 28.64 after growing near 2% within the final 24 hours. Nevertheless, it has fallen 0.60% within the final hour, bringing its losses for the week to five.6%.
astaga.com
Rishi Sunak Becoming Britain PM Could Be Major Boost to Crypto
Final week, Britain’s appearing PM Liss Truss introduced her resignation 45 days into the workplace. As per the most recent developments, Britain’s former chancellor Rishi Sunak will probably take charge. In his current tweet, Sunak introduced that he would do all the pieces in his capability to guard UK’s ailing economic system. Rishi Sunak wrote:
Comments / 0