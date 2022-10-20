ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Connecticut Public

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in their first debate

The contest for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate is among the closest and most closely watched in the country. It features two very high-profile candidates - Republican Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity TV doctor, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May and only recently resumed a full campaign schedule. Tomorrow, they will hold their only debate. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
There's a tight House race in a new North Carolina swing district

Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Calif. amendment sparks debate about the concept of fetal viability during pregnancy

California voters are deciding whether to add a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights. But specifics are hard to come by. KQED's April Dembosky reports. APRIL DEMBOSKY, BYLINE: Before the final legislative vote on the amendment, one Democrat after another stood up and declared their commitment to women's health, autonomy and equality. But then Republican Kevin Kiley asked a pointed question.
