Oyster Bay, NY

danspapers.com

Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State

A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
YONKERS, NY
WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $30 million "Teacher Residency Program"

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, the start of a new teacher residency program, through the New York State Department of Labor. “The Empire State Teacher Residency Program” will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective, K-12 teachers at the graduate-level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn borough president on transit crime, housing, and more

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss transit system crime, the push for more robust care for mental health issues, and the need for affordable housing, as part of a spotlight on the borough. Reynoso appeared as the second guest in PIX11’s series of weekly […]
BROOKLYN, NY
rocklanddaily.com

New York State Cracks Down on Increasing Catalytic Converter Thefts

As thefts of catalytic converters spike across the nation, new actions were announced by Governor Hochul to target unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers. Catalytic converter theft has jumped more than 1,000% in just a few years. as the price of the precious metals in catalytic converters has soared, making catalytic converters more tempting to thieves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Apply for 41 mixed-income units at new Clinton Hill rental, from $1,119/month

A housing lottery opened this week for 41 mixed-income units at a new development in Clinton Hill. Located at 540 Waverly Avenue, the nine-story rental offers tenants brand-new luxury units and a wide variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $41,315 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five, can apply for the apartments which range from $1,119/month studios to $3,344/month two bedrooms.
BROOKLYN, NY
Troy Record

DiNapoli: New York homeownership rate lowest in the nation

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state has the lowest homeownership rate in the nation, driven by low rates in New York City, according to a report released recently by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Only 53.6% of New York households owned a home in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 65.8% nationally. New York also has a racial and ethnic ownership disparity that is higher than the rest of the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

2 Arrested, 1 Not Apprehended for Robbing Cricket Wireless

The Third Squad reports on the Arrest of two defendants for a Robbery that occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM in Hempstead. According to Detectives, three subjects did enter the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 US Currency before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Hempstead Store Robbery, With Third Suspect At Large

Two suspects have been apprehended and a third is at large after a robbery at a Long Island store. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 in Hempstead. That's when Nassau County Police say three subjects entered the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NY1

MTA, NYPD join forces to beef up subway patrols

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday an expanded initiative to keep New Yorkers safe on subway and address transit crime. “My top priority as the governor of the state of New York is to keep New Yorkers safe,” she said at a press conference at the 1 Vanderbilt subway station. “That means on our streets, in their homes, and on our subways.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

