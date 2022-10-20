Read full article on original website
Related
Runners raise money for veterans at 8th annual Suffolk County Marathon
More than 2,000 runners kicked off the eighth annual Catholic Health Suffolk County Marathon Sunday morning in Babylon Village.
longisland.com
Suffolk Legislator Trotta Recognizes Captain Ann Marie Murray of Kings Park Fire Department as 2022 Healthcare Hero
The Suffolk County Legislature created an annual recognition program so that each legislator would designate a Healthcare Hero from his or her legislative district to acknowledge their work as a frontline healthcare worker and their service to the community. Legislator Trotta names Captain Ann Marie Murray of Kings Park as...
danspapers.com
Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million "Teacher Residency Program"
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, the start of a new teacher residency program, through the New York State Department of Labor. “The Empire State Teacher Residency Program” will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective, K-12 teachers at the graduate-level.
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
Multiple threats to LI schools lead to arrest of boy, evacuation
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he threatened to “shoot teachers and students” at his Suffolk County middle school on social media on Monday – the same day a bomb threat led to the evacuation of a nearby high school.
Brooklyn borough president on transit crime, housing, and more
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss transit system crime, the push for more robust care for mental health issues, and the need for affordable housing, as part of a spotlight on the borough. Reynoso appeared as the second guest in PIX11’s series of weekly […]
rocklanddaily.com
New York State Cracks Down on Increasing Catalytic Converter Thefts
As thefts of catalytic converters spike across the nation, new actions were announced by Governor Hochul to target unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers. Catalytic converter theft has jumped more than 1,000% in just a few years. as the price of the precious metals in catalytic converters has soared, making catalytic converters more tempting to thieves.
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
Feds: Brooklyn yeshiva will pay $8M in fines, restitution after 'overlapping frauds'
The Central United Talmudical Academy in Williamsburg. School officials admitted to defrauding the federal government. School officials admitted to diverting federal funds meant for hungry students. [ more › ]
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
6sqft
Apply for 41 mixed-income units at new Clinton Hill rental, from $1,119/month
A housing lottery opened this week for 41 mixed-income units at a new development in Clinton Hill. Located at 540 Waverly Avenue, the nine-story rental offers tenants brand-new luxury units and a wide variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $41,315 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five, can apply for the apartments which range from $1,119/month studios to $3,344/month two bedrooms.
Troy Record
DiNapoli: New York homeownership rate lowest in the nation
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state has the lowest homeownership rate in the nation, driven by low rates in New York City, according to a report released recently by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Only 53.6% of New York households owned a home in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 65.8% nationally. New York also has a racial and ethnic ownership disparity that is higher than the rest of the country.
longisland.com
2 Arrested, 1 Not Apprehended for Robbing Cricket Wireless
The Third Squad reports on the Arrest of two defendants for a Robbery that occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM in Hempstead. According to Detectives, three subjects did enter the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 US Currency before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
Duo Nabbed For Hempstead Store Robbery, With Third Suspect At Large
Two suspects have been apprehended and a third is at large after a robbery at a Long Island store. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 in Hempstead. That's when Nassau County Police say three subjects entered the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
NY1
MTA, NYPD join forces to beef up subway patrols
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday an expanded initiative to keep New Yorkers safe on subway and address transit crime. “My top priority as the governor of the state of New York is to keep New Yorkers safe,” she said at a press conference at the 1 Vanderbilt subway station. “That means on our streets, in their homes, and on our subways.”
gcaptain.com
DOT and New York State Announce Concurrent Jurisdiction for Merchant Marine Academy Campus
The U.S. Department of Transportation and the State of New York today announced the expansion of local law enforcements’ jurisdiction to the campus of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) in Kings Point, New York, in an effort to improve safety at the federal service academy. The concurrent jurisdiction...
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend with scissors, punching her mom on LI
Officials arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend with scissors, then punching her mother in the eye during a domestic dispute inside his Long Island home on Sunday, authorities said.
Comments / 0