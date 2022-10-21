Read full article on original website
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20 Review: What's Been Lost
As we approach the finish line, the Walking Dead is embracing the confines of the Commonwealth, including its very slanted politics. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20 found Yumiko trying to find a solution to do what's right to save every single person she entered the Commonwealth with, which was tough.
The Resident Season 6 Episode 6 Review: For Better Or Worse
The hour was pure perfection. To celebrate a milestone in 100 episodes of the series, The Resident Season 6 Episode 6 did a tremendous job of marking the occasion with the long-awaited wedding for Kit and Bell and a beautiful display of these characters we love and adore simply doing what they do best.
Servant Season 4: First Look and Premiere Date!
It all comes down to this, Servant fans. Apple TV+ has given a return date for Servant's fourth and final season. The series returns Friday, January 13, 2023, with the first episode of its 10-episode season. Additionally, the series finale is set for March 17, 2023. Following its suspenseful finale,...
All American Season 5 Episode 3 Review: Feeling Myself
Spencer and Olivia continued to search for some way to cope with their breakup. Spencer was definitely winning that competition after All American Season 5 Episode 3. Instead of just burying himself in off-season training, Spencer is sampling what life has to offer him. Olivia has blinders on instead, targeting...
East New York Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Regina's Life In Danger
She's celebrating a birthday on East New York Season 1 Episode 5, only to be interrupted by terrible news: a prisoner has escaped, and he's out to get her. The US Marshalls Office -- and Regina's team -- would probably prefer she stay under the radar while they handle this, but that doesn't sound like Regina.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
The Resident Sneak Peek: Aunt Billie Eavesdrops on Gigi Discussing Nic
There is nothing like a little girl time. It's the highly-anticipated 100th episode of The Resident and promises to be a fantastic, memorable affair. The Resident's own Manish Dayal is directing yet again, and the momentous hour will bring about a massive event in the form of the Kitbell wedding for which we've been impatiently waiting.
Doctor Who: David Tennant Reacts to Return as 14th Doctor
Doctor Who said goodbye to Jodie Whittaker's 13th doctor during Sunday's third and final special. In one of the most shocking moments in Doctor Who's history, Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated with a very familiar face. That's right, folks. David Tennant returned to the series as the Fourteenth Doctor. Obviously, we...
Watch NCIS Online: Season 20 Episode 6
On NCIS Season 20 Episode 6, a dead agent was found and Kasie went missing, leading to one of the most shocking episodes to date. McGee decided to lead a team into one of their most devastating battles. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Knight's relationship hit a snag following a very public...
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3 Review: The Body Stitchers
It was time to resurrect one of the many lost storylines of NCIS: Los Angeles. The Body Stitchers returned on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 Episode 17, the group of serial killers made their name by sewing together body parts into a new complete corpse, an act that they considered art.
9-1-1's Tracie Thoms Talks Henren Appreciation & Filming That Big Emergency
Hen and Karen are the cornerstone relationship of 9-1-1. The one couple who precedes the pilot has been through many ups and downs over the years, but they always find each other on the other side. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 6 saw Karen in severe danger, and they interspersed her...
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 8 Review: Never To Be The Same
The Bordelons took things one catastrophe at a time on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 8 and found once again that they were stronger when they worked together. Speaking of working together, Violet was the rock that was there for everyone who needed a steadying hand, especially Darla and Billie.
The White Lotus Season 2 Doesn't Reach the Highs of Its Predecessor, but Remains One of HBO's Best Series
The White Lotus broke through in 2021 in a huge way, delivering a compelling story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. In its transition from a limited series to an anthology, there were concerns about whether there would be a fresh enough plot that would stand up to the first.
East New York Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Snapped
Let's talk about the blue line of silence. After Bentley was arrested by a racist cop on East New York Season 1 Episode 4, Sandeford disapproved of him filing a formal complaint because of the "cop code." Sandeford found another way for Bentley to settle the score, but was that...
Elite Season 7: Confirmed... With This Original Star Returning
Ahead of the premiere of Elite Season 6, the official social media accounts for the Netflix hit confirmed Tuesday that the show has been renewed for a seventh season. Netflix shows rarely make it past their first few seasons, so Elite will be joining the likes of Orange is the New Black as one of the longest-running shows on the service.
Star Trek: Prodigy's Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman Promise To "Deliver the Goods"
No one knew what to expect when Paramount+ announced its partnership with Nickelodeon to create an animated Star Trek series aimed at kids. It had literally never been done before. And by any measure, Star Trek: Prodigy's inaugural ten episodes exceeded anything anyone could have imagined. Premiering on October 28,...
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Reveals Star-Lord's Christmas Gift is... Kevin Bacon!
The Guardians of the Galaxy will move to the small screen in a Disney+ holiday special. The streaming service announced the special will drop Friday, November 25, in Disney+ territories. Oh, and we also got an exciting first trailer that teases a cameo of epic proportions. The special stars Chris...
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6 Review: What A Disaster!
On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6, Janis's shenanigans may still be on the back burner, but they aren't wasting any time addressing the mystery leaper encountered at the end of Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 5. Meanwhile, some familiar faces and a deep dive into Ben's memories provide unexpected...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 4 Review: ...The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood With All a Child's Demanding
When a relationship is failing, what's something that can reignite the spark?. Some people go on vacation, while others seek therapy. For Louis and Lestat, they find themselves suddenly parents to a fourteen-year-old vampire, who does reignite some happiness for a short while before it all falls apart again. Interview...
Industry Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
One of HBO's most addictive series is sticking around. The premium cabler officially picked up a third season of Industry on Tuesday morning. The hit drama wrapped up its sophomore season last month and continued to draw acclaim throughout its run. “INDUSTRY reached new heights in season two, cementing its...
