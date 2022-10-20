ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

KSAT 12

PETA calls for ban on puppy mills in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Officials with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling on New Braunfels City Council to ban the sale of dogs and cats obtained by commercial breeders at city pet stores. PETA sent a letter to the council on Wednesday following a meeting on...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

Matadors Drop First District Game of Season on Hall of Honor Night

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors fell into a three-way tie for 2nd place in District 12-5A following a 27-14 loss to New Braunfels Canyon at Matador Stadium on Friday night. Former Seguin head coach Travis Bush avenged his team’s 28-21 loss last year in the same stadium. The...
SEGUIN, TX

