Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Welcomes Trine Thursday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's soccer (7-3-5, 3-1-3 B1G) will welcome in-state, Division III opponent Trine to Bill Armstrong Stadium Thursday (Oct. 27) night. The match will be streamed live on the Big Ten Plus digital platform with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. SETTING THE SCENE. • Indiana...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Announces 2023 Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Indiana will host Ohio State to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, and will welcome six opponents to Memorial Stadium. The full 2023 schedule is below:. Sept. 2? - Ohio State. Sept. 9...
iuhoosiers.com
Worth the Wait – Parrish Ready to Make a Hoosier Impact
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Sydney Parrish didn't know. Not really. Become, at long last, an Indiana Hoosier? It didn't seem possible. "I wasn't expecting to come back home," she says. And yet, this former Indiana Miss Basketball out of Hamilton Southeastern School is back home. This is a very good...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Sits Fifth After First Round
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team is in fifth place after the only completed round in the Olde Stone Intercollegiate at The Club at Olde Stone on Monday. The Hoosiers shot a 12-over 300 in the opening round before the second round was suspended due...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Set to Visit Evansville Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's soccer (7-3-4, 3-1-3 B1G) will kick off the final week of the regular season with a road matchup against in-state, non-conference opponent Evansville (6-3-4, 3-0-3 MVC). The match will be streamed live on the ESPN+ digital platform with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Adds Two Matches to Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis head coach Jeremy Wurtzman has announced two additions to the team's spring schedule. Now, the Hoosiers will play Colgate on the road on Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. that day and will host Saint Louis for a 4:30 p.m. home match on April 2.
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Collects Sixth Preseason All-America Honor
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Preseason All-America Second Team by The Athletic, the publication announced on Tuesday. He was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac, CBS Sports and the Associated Press. Jackson-Davis was also named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wraps Olde Stone in Sixth
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team wrapped the fall slate with a sixth-place finish at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate at The Club at Olde Stone on Tuesday. The Hoosiers shot a 909 (300-295-314; +45) and finished behind the team champions, Sam Houston State, who shot...
iuhoosiers.com
‘Sky’s the Limit’ – Jackson-Davis has Winning on His Mind
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trayce Jackson-Davis dares to lead. Not everyone does. Not everyone wants the burden. Not everyone has the game to deserve the burden. Doing so means saying hard truths, making clutch plays, blasting past comfort zones. And, sometimes, nasty dunking. Let's explain. Miller Kopp contemplates Jackson-Davis' leadership...
Comments / 0