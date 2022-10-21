Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Malik Roberson out as coach of Ferris football, school collecting further information
Malik Roberson is out as head coach of the Ferris High School football team for the last two games of the season. In an email sent to the parents of the players on Friday, school principal John O’Dell wrote that Roberson “will not be working with the team for the remainder of the season as further information is collected.”
KHQ Right Now
Pac-12 power ratings: The Big Four, the potential for a tie and how to make the championship game matchup
Next up: at Cal (12:30 p.m. on FS1) Comment: Following his stellar performance against UCLA, quarterback Bo Nix is now 35-to-1 to win the Heisman Trophy. Those seem like long odds, but there are only two players under 10-to-1: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. 2....
Tribune-Review
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 26, 2022: Cross country gold up for grabs
While the WPIAL playoff continue in soccer, volleyball and field hockey, there is gold to be won in them there hills on Thursday. The 2022 WPIAL cross country individual and team championships will take place at Roadman Park on the campus of Cal (Pa). There will be six championship races:
Comments / 0