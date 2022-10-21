For the second straight week the Giants found a way to win and win ugly, but they all count the same as Big Blue improved to 6-1 — their best start since 2008. Led by a spirited effort by Daniel Jones, and a second half surge by running back Saquon Barkley the Giants flipped a 17-13 deficit into a 23-17 victory over Jacksonville, the first time the Giants have ever won in Duval County.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO