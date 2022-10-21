ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Jets & Giants Now Expected to Win WEEK 7 PICKS

The tide has certainly turned in New York. A week ago, when the Jets and Giants were coming off wins in Week 5 over Miami and Green Bay respectively, the thought was, “Hey this is a great start. Maybe these teams can make something of this season.”. Now, after...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

ENTER TO WIN: ‘Belichick and Brady: Two Men, the Patriots, and How They Revolutionized Football’

FOX Sports Radio New Jersey is giving away copies of Michael Holley’s book ‘Belichick and Brady: Two Men, the Patriots, and How They Revolutionized Football.’. New York Times bestselling sportswriter Michael Holley takes readers behind the scenes of the relationship that transformed the Patriots from a middling franchise to the envy of the NFL.
NEW JERSEY STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Jets Hold off Broncos, But it Comes at a Price

The New York Jets might have won against the Denver Broncos 16-9, but it sure didn’t feel good when word came down afterwards that superstar rookie running back Breece Hall tore the ACL in his left knee and would be lost of the season. Hall’s injury came shortly after...
DENVER, CO
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Giants Hold Off Jaguars in Penalty-Laden Affair

For the second straight week the Giants found a way to win and win ugly, but they all count the same as Big Blue improved to 6-1 — their best start since 2008. Led by a spirited effort by Daniel Jones, and a second half surge by running back Saquon Barkley the Giants flipped a 17-13 deficit into a 23-17 victory over Jacksonville, the first time the Giants have ever won in Duval County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

