Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
‘The White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Got to Live Her Italian Dream
Haley Lu Richardson may have parted ways with the endless stream of Aperol Spritz, but she hasn’t given up la dolce vita quite yet.The White Lotus star filmed in Sicily for five months, each day filled with heavy pours of wine, plump plates of pasta, and rich people bickering over inane nonsense. While Richardson didn’t partake in most of those arguments—she plays Portia, the assistant of Jennifer Coolidge’s returning character Tanya—she did enjoy the wine, pasta, and Italian lifestyle.In fact, Richardson fully immersed herself in Sicilian society, shacking up at her own place instead of a hotel with the rest...
Where to start with: Sylvia Plath
Within Sylvia Plath’s short life, she produced works that, decades on, are still read and studied across the globe. Known for her confessional poetry, which won her a Pulitzer prize, awarded posthumously in 1982, she also wrote exceptional fiction and memoir. In honour of the 90th anniversary of her birth, Elin Cullhed, whose novel Euphoria is a fictional portrayal of Plath’s last year, has put together an insightful guide to the great American writer’s works.
