TULSA, Okla. — No. 2 Henderson State got through 13 holes before play was suspended for the day at the Tulsa Cup, where HSU currently sits tied for third at 17-over par. Gracen Blount and Daphney Tilton are both pacing the Reddies at 3-over for a spot at ninth out of the 90-player field.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO