Reddies golf in third as weather suspends opening round
TULSA, Okla. — No. 2 Henderson State got through 13 holes before play was suspended for the day at the Tulsa Cup, where HSU currently sits tied for third at 17-over par. Gracen Blount and Daphney Tilton are both pacing the Reddies at 3-over for a spot at ninth out of the 90-player field.
Reddies pull away in second half for 35-19 win over Bulldogs
ARKADELPHIA — After heading into the locker room ahead 21-13, Henderson State held Arkansas Tech to six second half points as the Reddies left Homecoming weekend with its sixth win of the season, 35-19. The victory secures HSU’s third consecutive winning season and its tenth since the formation of the GAC in 2011.
DuRae Ferguson
DuRae Ferguson, age 38, of Arkadelphia, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Little Rock. He was born August 28, 1984, to Rodney Duane and Kathy Rae Crittenden Ferguson. DuRae enjoyed camping and hunting. He loved spending time on the lake with his children. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Arkadelphia.
Susan Welch Bowen
Susan Welch Bowen, age 80, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 23, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Noble and Dorothy Young Welch. Susan loved spending time with family and friends. She is preceded...
Bryan Matthew Wilburn
Bryan Matthew Wilburn, age 33, of Hot Springs passed from this life on October 21, 2022, in Hot Springs. He was born on May 5, 1989, in Arlington, Texas, the son of Ed and Brenda Tillman. Bryan worked as a cook at IHOP. He spent many years of his life living in Arlington, Texas, and Holland, Mich. Bryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, gaming with friends, and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.
Week in Clark County History: Oct. 23-29
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Oct....
