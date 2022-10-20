ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prepskc.com

Time to get out the vote

Again this season PrepsKC is partnering with BeYOUnion.com to find the best games and the best fans during the regular season. Each week six games will be selected as candidates for the BeYOUnion.com Game of the Week. Fans will be asked to vote for their game as the Game of the Week. Each week the teams in the winning game each receiving $250 for their program courtesy of BeYOUnion.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri voters to decide if the state can dictate increased Kansas City police funding

If Missouri voters approve Amendment 4 in the Nov. 8 general election, Kansas City will be required to increase funding for its police department.  But many voters may not understand that from the language they’ll see on the ballot.  Amendment 4 reads: “Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December 31, […] The post Missouri voters to decide if the state can dictate increased Kansas City police funding appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy