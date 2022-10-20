ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Talk Show Guest (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson has had a star-studded lineup of guests since her talk show debuted in September, and she's looking for more! ET spoke with The Jennifer Hudson Show host at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's honorees. Created...
Wayne Brady to Host the 2022 American Music Awards

Wayne Brady is bringing his style and charm to the 2022 American Music Awards stage! On Monday, it was announced that the 50-year-old entertainer will lead the charge as the head MC for this year’s ceremony. "I'm ecstatic and honored to host this year's AMAs,” Brady said in a...
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)

If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.

