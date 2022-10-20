Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
'The White Lotus' Stars Aubrey Plaza and Michael Imperioli Promise a 'Volcanic' Season 2 (Exclusive)
The White Lotus, creator Mike White's Emmy-winning HBO social satire, builds on the promise of season 1 and delivers an absorbing second season supported by eccentric, award-worthy performances and character-driven stories that simmer with humor and tension until they boil over in unexpected ways. Echoing that sentiment is a star-studded...
WHAS 11
Tyler Perry Teases a Third 'Why Did I Get Married?' Movie (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry may be bringing some fan favorites back to the big screen. On Saturday, the media mogul spoke with ET and revealed that there’s a chance for a third Why Did I Get Married? film -- but under one condition. "If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say 'yes,'...
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' After Breakup, Source Says
No hard cutoffs for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the two still communicate despite their breakup in August. "Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source says. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
WHAS 11
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
WHAS 11
Star Jones Weighs In on Whether She Would Return to 'The View' (Exclusive)
Star Jones loved her time on The View -- but it’s not enough to get her to quit her day job. “I have so much fun with the girls,” Jones told ET on Saturday during the WACO Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. “But as the new judge on Divorce Court, my hands are completely full."
WHAS 11
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Talk Show Guest (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson has had a star-studded lineup of guests since her talk show debuted in September, and she's looking for more! ET spoke with The Jennifer Hudson Show host at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's honorees. Created...
WHAS 11
'Succession' Star Jeremy Strong Says Kendall Is 'in Some Fresh Hell' in Season 4 (Exclusive)
While Succession is busy filming season 4, Jeremy Strong took a break from production to talk to ET's Rachel Smith about the return of the Emmy-winning HBO family as well as his inspiring new film, Armageddon Time. "We were just in Norway," Strong says of the former, which was recently...
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Speak Out Against Anti-Semitism Following Kanye West's Remarks
Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence in the wake of her ex, Kanye "Ye" West's, anti-Semitic comments. On Monday, the 42-year-old reality star and mother of four took to Twitter to make her stance clear. "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and...
WHAS 11
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment
Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
WHAS 11
Henry Cavill Confirms Superman Return Following 'Black Adam' Cameo
Henry Cavill is making it official -- he's back in the DCEU as Superman!. The actor shared a post to social media on Monday, featuring an image of him suited up as the beloved hero, following his cameo in theBlack Adam end-credits scene. "A very small taste of what’s to...
WHAS 11
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
WHAS 11
'A Life in 10 Pictures' Docuseries Shows How Amy Winehouse's Iconic Look Became Her Armor (Exclusive)
Amy Winehouse’s life and legacy will be explored in pictures. In an exclusive trailer for the late singer’s episode of Crackle’s A Life in 10 Pictures docuseries, photographers, friends and family reflect on the star’s life through a series of photographs. "A Life in 10 Pictures...
WHAS 11
Tyrese Gibson Teases What 'Magic' Fans Can Expect From 'Fast X' (Exclusive)
Get ready for an epic high-octane thrill ride! Tyrese Gibson is excited for the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise to race into theaters. Gibson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and revealed that fans will get a good look at the action-packed Fast X in just a few months.
WHAS 11
Matthew Perry Reveals He Spent an Estimated $9 Million on Sobriety Journey
Matthew Perry's road to sobriety has been both challenging and shockingly expensive. Speaking with The New York Times in a recent interview, ahead of the release of his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry explained how much it took to get him to kick his vices.
WHAS 11
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
WHAS 11
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death
Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
WHAS 11
L.A.'s MaeDay Rescue Refutes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Dog for Harry Styles
Less than a week after Olivia Wilde's former nanny claimed the actress abandoned her dog in order to free up more time for Harry Styles, the animal rescue where she adopted the dog is refuting those claims by calling them a doggone lie. MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that...
WHAS 11
Anne Hathaway Says She's 'Pulling' for 'Princess Diaries 3' (Exclusive)
Anne Hathaway is always ready for a return to Genovia!. The actress recently sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to discuss her upcoming movie, Armageddon Time, but also took a moment to rave about the possibility of making a Princess Diaries 3 and the chance to work with the "magnificent" Julie Andrews once again.
WHAS 11
'Will & Grace' Stars Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally React to Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Death
As the world begins to mourn the loss of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, his Will & Grace co-stars, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally have taken to social media to join in the outpouring of tributes. "My heart is broken," Hayes wrote alongside a still from their...
WHAS 11
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson
Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...
Comments / 0