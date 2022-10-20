ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' After Breakup, Source Says

No hard cutoffs for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the two still communicate despite their breakup in August. "Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source says. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
WHAS 11

Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)

If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
WHAS 11

Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Talk Show Guest (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson has had a star-studded lineup of guests since her talk show debuted in September, and she's looking for more! ET spoke with The Jennifer Hudson Show host at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's honorees. Created...
WHAS 11

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment

Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
WHAS 11

Henry Cavill Confirms Superman Return Following 'Black Adam' Cameo

Henry Cavill is making it official -- he's back in the DCEU as Superman!. The actor shared a post to social media on Monday, featuring an image of him suited up as the beloved hero, following his cameo in theBlack Adam end-credits scene. "A very small taste of what’s to...
WHAS 11

Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Tyrese Gibson Teases What 'Magic' Fans Can Expect From 'Fast X' (Exclusive)

Get ready for an epic high-octane thrill ride! Tyrese Gibson is excited for the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise to race into theaters. Gibson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and revealed that fans will get a good look at the action-packed Fast X in just a few months.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WHAS 11

Matthew Perry Reveals He Spent an Estimated $9 Million on Sobriety Journey

Matthew Perry's road to sobriety has been both challenging and shockingly expensive. Speaking with The New York Times in a recent interview, ahead of the release of his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry explained how much it took to get him to kick his vices.
WHAS 11

Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out

Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
WHAS 11

Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death

Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Anne Hathaway Says She's 'Pulling' for 'Princess Diaries 3' (Exclusive)

Anne Hathaway is always ready for a return to Genovia!. The actress recently sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to discuss her upcoming movie, Armageddon Time, but also took a moment to rave about the possibility of making a Princess Diaries 3 and the chance to work with the "magnificent" Julie Andrews once again.
WHAS 11

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson

Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...

