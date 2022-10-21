Read full article on original website
Kayaks Capsize In High Winds, Two People Die On Popular Colorado Lake
The weekend turned deadly at a popular Colorado state park. Two people died Sunday when three kayaks capsized during high winds and waves at Lake Pueblo State Park. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, winds were gusting 35-45 mph on Lake Pueblo when a kayak carrying an adult and a child capsized. Two other kayakers tried to help, but both capsized, leaving four people in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake.
2 Colorado Springs adults identified as victims of kayak incident at Lake Pueblo State Park
The two adult victims of a kayak incident Sunday afternoon have been identified as Colorado Springs residents Larry Foster, 26, and Catherine Dawes, 44, according to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office. Foster and Dawes died and a child was hospitalized after heavy winds and choppy waves capsized three kayaks Sunday...
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
Does Colorado Allow You To Put Pizza Boxes In The Recycle Bin?
Can you actually recycle your pizza boxes in Colorado? It's a question I think about for about two seconds on Friday nights when I'm craving pizza with friends. With a visual check, you can tell if your pizza box is going to need to go in the recycle bin or the trash. Find the official tip below.
coloradosprings.com
Free food pantry restored to operation on Colorado Springs' west side
The pantry doors have been flung open once again. On Friday, Hailey Radvillas' Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry, which stands in front of her home on the west side of Colorado Springs and is often stocked with donated food and personal items for those in need, was shut down. A...
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
Never a disappointment at this state park west of Colorado Springs
At last visit to one of our favorite places in the Pikes Peak region for fall colors, we were too late. At Mueller State Park, the aspen leaves had mostly been lost to the wind. But we were again reminded: There’s never a bad time to visit. Colorado Parks...
Remembering the deadly blizzard that struck Colorado 25 years ago
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of an epic blizzard that had parts of Colorado and the Denver metro area in a deadly grip for three days in 1997.
KRDO
Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
2 kayakers dead, child airlifted Sunday afternoon at Lake Pueblo
Two kayakers are dead, and a child airlifted Sunday afternoon after their kayaks capsized in Lake Pueblo
KRDO
Controversial ordinance on water supply considered Monday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council discussed a controversial proposed ordinance amendment Monday that would require the water supply from Colorado Springs Utilities to meet 130% of existing usage, and the projected demand of a proposed extension area -- based on a three-year rolling average -- before extending water to new areas.
KKTV
WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
WATCH: Shooting at a high school in Missouri leaves 3 people dead including accused gunman. A retired nurse was able to check a MAJOR item off her bucket list! Video taken 10/14/22. Five fires burn during high fire danger weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring)
KKTV
Fire in Black Forest area under control; Highway 83 back open
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is now back open following a brief closure in the Black Forest area late Sunday morning for a small fire. Officials tell 11 News the fire spread to a couple of trees near the intersection of Highway 83 and North Gate, but that firefighters were able to knock it down before it spread any further. 11 News saw smoke from our mountain cam around 11:15 a.m., but the smoke plume quickly dissipated and is not visible as of 11:30 a.m.
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Frozen in time: A brief history of ice harvesting in Colorado
As Colorado was coming into shape as a state, so too were blocks of ice cut from lakes, ponds and streams. Residents, after all, needed a way to preserve their perishables. Indeed, the commodity wasn’t so easy to come by back then. Here’s a brief history of the industry that grew with the state’s biggest populations:
fatmanlittletrail.com
Lake Pueblo State Park Canyon Loop
Distance2.57 mi Elev Gain276 ft My Time1 hr 1 min DifficultyEasy Closest TownPueblo Food NearbyGray’s Coors Tavern. The Canyon loop in Lake Pueblo State Park is an easier hike that is popular with hikers and mountain bikers. The loop has some lake views, mesa views, and takes you into a canyon. A nice hike that easier but still takes some skill because of some narrow hiking.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Wildfire that forced evacuations in Colorado possibly caused by humans
The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway. Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes. Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range.
KKTV
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
KKTV
Colorado Springs voters to decide on recreational marijuana sales with ballot issues 300/301
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs voters will decide on recreational marijuana sales with ballot issues 300/301. 11 News spoke with both sides of the measures. Ballot issue 300 would legalize recreational marijuana sales, while ballot issue 301 would put a 5% tax on it. According to El Paso County voting information, city taxes would be increased $5,600,000 annually beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for the purpose of funding public safety programs, mental health services and PTSD treatment programs for veterans.
