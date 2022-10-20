Read full article on original website
“Creating a Cherokee language momentum shift”: A look at the Cherokee Language Master-Apprentice Program
The Kituwah Preservation & Education Program (KPEP) held the first master-apprentice program in 2006 with funding from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. The 10-week program was modeled after Leanne Hinton, PhD.’s work, which was introduced at the 2005 Symposium held in Cherokee. The first program had limited success with the masters being paid and not the apprentices.
FOOTBALL: Smith scores four TDs to lead Braves over Hayesville
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Two minutes after scoring the go-ahead touchdown, Tso Smith, Cherokee Braves senior, intercepted a pass, a one-handed grab at that, in the end zone to seal the victory for Cherokee over Hayesville. The Braves won 28-21 against the Yellow Jackets in a game on the chilly evening of Friday, Oct. 21.
VOLLEYBALL: “It’s their moment!”: Lady Braves get historic win on Saturday
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Charles George Memorial Arena exploded as a Mountain Heritage ball sailed out of bounds giving the Cherokee Lady Braves a win in the first round of the 1A West volleyball playoffs. With the 3-0 win over the Lady Cougars on Saturday, Oct. 22, Cherokee advanced to the second round and also clinched its first playoff win in volleyball in school history.
